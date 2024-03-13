

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced an emergency package of security assistance of $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs.



Announcing this at a White House briefing, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the emergency package is one that Ukraine desperately needs to hold the line against Russian attacks and to push back against the continuing Russian onslaught in the east and in other parts of Ukraine.



'This ammunition will keep Ukraine's guns firing for a period but only a short period. It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs, and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come.'



Sullivan told reporters that the U.S. cannot continue to support Ukraine's fight against Russia without additional funding from Congress.



'This ammunition will keep Ukraine's guns firing for a period, but only a short period,' Sullivan said. 'This package does not displace and should not delay the critical need to pass the bipartisan national security bill.'



Capabilities provided in the latest military package include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, demolitions, and small arms ammunition, and spare parts and other ancillary equipment.



Since Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago, the U.S. has provided some $44.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.



This latest round of presidential drawdown authority, or PDA, is the first this year and was made possible after the Army negotiated a lower price for replacing supplies already sent to Ukraine. With that finding, additional funds became available.



