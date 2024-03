BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 55% at $4.88. Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) is up over 54% at $1.44. Minim, Inc. (MINM) is up over 39% at $6.97. The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) is up over 20% at $4.34. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is up over 18% at $1.72. BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) is up over 15% at $189.66. HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is up over 15% at $18.83. Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is up over 14% at $5.24. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) is up over 14% at $2.38. Arq, Inc. (ARQ) is up over 13% at $3.95. Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) is up over 11% at $1.97. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is up over 10% at $7.68. Veritone, Inc. (VERI) is up over 9% at $1.88. Graphite Bio, Inc. (GRPH) is up over 7% at $3.67. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (MIGI) is up over 7% at $1.50.



In the Red



SurgePays, Inc. (SURG) is down over 24% at $5.28. Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) is down over 24% at $4.70. Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) is down over 17% at $2.70. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is down over 17% at $1.32. Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) is down over 15% at $4.48. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 12% at $3.50. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is down over 11% at $1.90. Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) is down over 9% at $1.01. ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) is down over 8% at $1.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is down over 7% at $138.26. ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is down over 7% at $7.35. Shineco, Inc. (SISI) is down over 6% at $1.05. Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) is down over 5% at $43.46.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken