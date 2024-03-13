Anzeige
13.03.2024
Inteliqo Ltd - Director's Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2024

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo", the "Company")

Director's Dealings

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO) announces that Raymond Smart (Finance Director of the Company) has purchased a total of 104,126 ordinary shares in the Company, details of which are set out in the notification below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRaymond Matthew Smart
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInteliqo Limited
b)LEI213800W62YU47U2YR261
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares
Identification CodeGG00BPLG4G5
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.15 per Ordinary Share104,126 Ordinary Shares
d)Aggregated information:· Aggregated volume·
Price
104,126 Ordinary Shares
£15,618.90
e)Date of the transaction11 March 2024
f)Place of the TransactionOutside of trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Inteliqo Limited
Joseph Hill
j.hill@inteliqo.com
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Brian Stockbridge
+44 20 3855 5551

