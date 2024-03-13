Inteliqo Ltd - Director's Dealings

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2024

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo", the "Company")

Director's Dealings

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO) announces that Raymond Smart (Finance Director of the Company) has purchased a total of 104,126 ordinary shares in the Company, details of which are set out in the notification below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Raymond Matthew Smart 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Inteliqo Limited b) LEI 213800W62YU47U2YR261 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification Code GG00BPLG4G5 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.15 per Ordinary Share 104,126 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information:· Aggregated volume·

Price

104,126 Ordinary Shares

£15,618.90 e) Date of the transaction 11 March 2024 f) Place of the Transaction Outside of trading venue

