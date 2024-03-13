Inteliqo Ltd - Director's Dealings
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
13 March 2024
Inteliqo Limited
("Inteliqo", the "Company")
Director's Dealings
Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO) announces that Raymond Smart (Finance Director of the Company) has purchased a total of 104,126 ordinary shares in the Company, details of which are set out in the notification below.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Raymond Matthew Smart
|2.
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Inteliqo Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800W62YU47U2YR261
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares
|Identification Code
|GG00BPLG4G5
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information:· Aggregated volume·
Price
104,126 Ordinary Shares
£15,618.90
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 March 2024
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside of trading venue
For further information, please contact:
|Inteliqo Limited
Joseph Hill
j.hill@inteliqo.com
|First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Brian Stockbridge
+44 20 3855 5551