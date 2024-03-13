Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
13.03.2024 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by Huddinge Kommun on STO Corporate Bonds (157/24)

Correction regarding last day of trading. New last day of trading is set to
2029-03-05. 

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Huddinge
Kommun with effect from 2024-03-13. Last day of trading is set to 2029-03-05.
The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1203406
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
