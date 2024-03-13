

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A US warship came under ballistic missile attack by the Houthis in the Red Sea.



United States Central Command said the Iranian-backed terrorists fired one close-range ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon in the early hours of Tuesday.



The missile did not impact the vessel and there were no injuries or damage reported.



Centcom said it and a coalition vessel successfully engaged and destroyed two drones launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen after realizing that these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships.



These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels, it added.



