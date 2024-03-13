Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024
PR Newswire
13.03.2024 | 14:00
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2024

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises that it has been notified that Roger Yates, a non-executive director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and Chairman of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC with effect from 13 March 2024.

- END -

Contact information:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8734


