The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
13 March 2024
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises that it has been notified that Roger Yates, a non-executive director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and Chairman of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC with effect from 13 March 2024.
Contact information:
Katherine Manson
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8734