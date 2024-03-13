Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2024 | 14:02
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Century Partners Real Estate Debuts, Pledging Top-Notch Service and Expertise in Net Lease Investments Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Today marks the official launch of Century Partners Real Estate, a dynamic player in the commercial real estate landscape, specializing in net lease investments nationwide.

Founding partners Matt Kramer, Kyle Gulock, and Joshua Berger bring a combined 30+ years of experience in the industry, having navigated billions in transactions with renowned firms like The Charles Dunn Company, Kidder Mathews, and Pegasus Investments. Now, its Century Partners' turn to leave its mark on the commercial real estate scene.

Our service offerings include:

  • 1031 Exchange Advisory
  • Sale-Leasebacks
  • Build-to-Suit Advisory
  • Capital Markets

Our core philosophy is simple: old-fashioned service built on a modern technology platform. Imagine the stellar service you'd expect from your favorite local business. Now pair that with the efficiency of a cutting-edge platform: that's the product that Century Partners delivers. A custom experience that takes the wheel of old-school brokerage and improves its execution with a modern approach.

We look forward to providing you with an unforgettable service experience while delivering on your custom-tailored investment plan.

Explore more at centurypartnersre.com.

Contact Information

Matt Kramer
Managing Partner
mkramer@centurypartnersre.com
(310) 362-4303

Kyle Gulock
Managing Partner
kgulock@centurypartnersre.com
(310) 362-4303

Joshua Berger
Managing Partner
jberger@centurypartnersre.com
(310) 362-4303

SOURCE: Century Partners Real Estate, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.