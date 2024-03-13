Century Partners Real Estate Debuts, Pledging Top-Notch Service and Expertise in Net Lease Investments Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Today marks the official launch of Century Partners Real Estate, a dynamic player in the commercial real estate landscape, specializing in net lease investments nationwide.

Founding partners Matt Kramer, Kyle Gulock, and Joshua Berger bring a combined 30+ years of experience in the industry, having navigated billions in transactions with renowned firms like The Charles Dunn Company, Kidder Mathews, and Pegasus Investments. Now, its Century Partners' turn to leave its mark on the commercial real estate scene.

Our service offerings include:

1031 Exchange Advisory

Sale-Leasebacks

Build-to-Suit Advisory

Capital Markets

Our core philosophy is simple: old-fashioned service built on a modern technology platform. Imagine the stellar service you'd expect from your favorite local business. Now pair that with the efficiency of a cutting-edge platform: that's the product that Century Partners delivers. A custom experience that takes the wheel of old-school brokerage and improves its execution with a modern approach.

We look forward to providing you with an unforgettable service experience while delivering on your custom-tailored investment plan.

Explore more at centurypartnersre.com.

Contact Information

Matt Kramer

Managing Partner

mkramer@centurypartnersre.com

(310) 362-4303

Kyle Gulock

Managing Partner

kgulock@centurypartnersre.com

(310) 362-4303

Joshua Berger

Managing Partner

jberger@centurypartnersre.com

(310) 362-4303

SOURCE: Century Partners Real Estate, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.