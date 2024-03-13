Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Recognized as Finalist for Two Prestigious Customer Experience Awards

Honors spotlight Accurate's commitment to the client and candidate experience

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Accurate Background, the largest privately held global provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and employment monitoring solutions, announced today it is a finalist for two prestigious customer experience awards. CMSWire - Customer Experience Leader of the Year

Mary Quinones, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Service, was named a finalist with honorable mention for the Customer Experience Leader of the Year IMPACT Award from CMSWire, the world's foremost publication covering digital customer experience. The Customer Experience Leader of the Year award recognizes excellence in leading to improve customer experience through partnering across the organization and leveraging digital technologies. "Mary led the global transformation of Accurate's approach to serving our clients and their candidates and plays a leading role in continually advancing our customer-centric culture," said Accurate CEO Tim Dowd. "I can't think of a more fervent advocate for our customers and for excellence in the field of customer experience."

Quinones is a Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) by the global, independent non-profit Customer Experience Professionals Association and has more than 30 years in the field.

Information about the CMSWire IMPACT Awards is available at https://connect.simplermedia.com/cmswire-impact-awards .

Stevie® Awards - Achievement in Customer Experience

Additionally, Accurate was named a finalist in the Achievement in Customer Experience category in the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, April 12 in Las Vegas.

"We are committed to driving our vision to make every hire the start of a success story, and we do this through global leadership in client and candidate experience. Our commitment to service is what makes us different than our competitors, and it's why we have industry-leading customer experience metrics," Dowd continued. "With this strong focus, we keep the customer at the heart of everything we do. It is great to see the efforts of our team be recognized in an area that matters so much."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

