Kodey.ai Opens Beta Signups for Revolutionary AI Coding Agent

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Today, Kodey.ai, a pioneering force in AI-powered software development, announced the opening of beta-user signups for its innovative AI Coding Agent. This groundbreaking platform is set to transform the software development industry by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence seamlessly into the enterprise software development process. Developers, startups, and enterprise teams are invited to become part of this transformative journey by signing up for the beta at https://activate.kodey.ai/beta-signup.

Kodey.ai's AI Coding Agent is designed to address and eliminate the common geographical, cultural, linguistic, and human-factor challenges that have historically complicated software development and outsourcing. By providing a complete coding solution that integrates fully with ticketing systems like Jira, Azure DevOps, and GitHub, along with cloud git repositories, Kodey.ai is not just enhancing productivity; it's redefining the standards of quality, cost-efficiency, and scalability in software development.

"We believe that the future of software development lies in the power of AI, and Kodey.ai is at the forefront of this revolution," said Scott Fielder, founder of Kodey.ai. "Our AI Coding Agent goes beyond simple code snippets and plugins, offering full-scale code creation, automated unit testing, and workflow scheduling. It's designed not just for individual developers but for teams and enterprises seeking to innovate faster and more efficiently."

Kodey.ai is enterprise-ready, emphasizing security, compliance, and trust as its biggest priorities. With plans tailored to suit the needs of individual developers, startups, and large enterprises, Kodey.ai is poised to make a significant impact on the software development landscape.

Key Features of Kodey.ai:

Full Integration: Works seamlessly with ticketing systems and cloud git repositories.

The beta program offers an exclusive opportunity for developers and teams to experience Kodey.ai's capabilities firsthand and to contribute to the platform's refinement ahead of its full launch. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up at https://activate.kodey.ai/beta-signup to be among the first to explore the future of software development.

"We're not just building a tool; we're building a community of forward-thinking developers and enterprises ready to lead the charge into the next era of software development," added Fielder. "Join us in making history."

Contact Information:

Ryan Blachly

COO

ryan@kodey.ai

SOURCE: Kodey.ai

