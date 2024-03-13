Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2024 | 14:02
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Georgia-Pacific: Lawyers Help Veterans Access Much-Needed Resources Despite Discharge Status at Atlanta Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Georgia-Pacific

A vet's discharge status can often be the key to getting access to better resources and treatment

Originally published by Atlanta News First

By Doug Reardon

On Wednesday, Geihsler and a team of a few dozen lawyers gathered at the Georgia Pacific Center in downtown Atlanta to volunteer their time and offer vets pro bono help upgrading their discharge status. For many, it's a matter of pride and overcoming the stigma that comes with leaving the service.

Continue reading here

Less-than-honorable discharges don't necessarily mean the servicemember has done anything wrong. Image courtesy of Atlanta News First.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific



View the original press release on accesswire.com

