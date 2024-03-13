Georgia-Pacific: Lawyers Help Veterans Access Much-Needed Resources Despite Discharge Status at Atlanta Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Georgia-Pacific
A vet's discharge status can often be the key to getting access to better resources and treatment
Originally published by Atlanta News First
By Doug Reardon
On Wednesday, Geihsler and a team of a few dozen lawyers gathered at the Georgia Pacific Center in downtown Atlanta to volunteer their time and offer vets pro bono help upgrading their discharge status. For many, it's a matter of pride and overcoming the stigma that comes with leaving the service.
Less-than-honorable discharges don't necessarily mean the servicemember has done anything wrong. Image courtesy of Atlanta News First.
