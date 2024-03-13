Pioneer in next-gen trade surveillance technology taps two new senior executives to spearhead continued global expansion following 30% YoY growth

TradingHub, a leading provider of uniquely intelligent trade surveillance software for the global financial services industry, today announces the appointment of Stephen Bergin as CFO and Shayne Ganeson as Global Head of Sales and Relationship Management. The company's expanded senior executive bench will support TradingHub's continued growth of market share of its best-in-class tools for detecting even the most complex forms of market abuse and follows year-on-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 30 percent.

With over two decades of financial executive leadership, Bergin has served as TradingHub's Head of Finance since 2021. Over that time, he has spearheaded financial management strategy, innovation and growth throughout the organization culminating in an increase of over 80 percent in ARR. Prior to joining TradingHub, Bergin held financial leadership positions at Thomson Reuters, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Sega.

"Stephen is one of TradingHub's brightest minds and most accomplished executives," said Neil Walker, CEO of TradingHub. "Possessing a unique and diverse knowledge of both financial management and growth strategies, he has been pivotal in TradingHub's rapid expansion to-date. As our first CFO, he will be instrumental in helping the company shape its commercial strategy moving forward as well as in growing our market share as investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds and brokerages contend with the problem of detecting intricate forms of market manipulation against a backdrop of an increasing number of regulator fines."

Joining TradingHub in 2020, Ganeson previously served as the company's North American Market Head, driving the company's rapid reputational and relationship growth among regulators and large financial markets clients throughout the region. A CFA charter holder, Ganeson has vast front-office and cross-product experience across the fixed-income, FX and equity markets, having previously held roles at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

"Shayne's market knowledge and relationship building skills have been a fundamental component driving our expansion in the North American region," said Walker. "His deep relationships with the regulatory community bring unparalleled value to our financial markets clients as they try to navigate the incredibly challenging landscape of market abuse and regulatory risk in an era where markets and the illicit strategies within them are more complex than ever.

These appointments come at a time when the sophistication of market abuse is unprecedented. To combat this, financial institutions around the world, including many global tier 1 banks, have turned to TradingHub's next generation trade surveillance technology to combat growing regulatory risk. Built with a trader's mindset at its core, TradingHub removes dangerous blind spots by deploying the only models that can detect cross-product abuse, primary market abuse and surveil activity beyond lit markets, while also significantly reducing the exorbitant cost of investigating false positives. This one-of-a-kind technology has resulted in TradingHub quickly becoming a foremost trade surveillance partner for some of today's leading financial institutions, and is underlined by the company's rapid growth in the past 12 months.

"In today's market abuse landscape, financial institutions need technology that actually understands how traders think and behave. This is the only way of detecting the most complex instances of markets abuse," said Walker. "At TradingHub we are dedicated to providing technology that helps institutions across the financial markets to find new levels of surveillance success, and to manage their growing regulatory, financial and reputational risks. We are confident that Stephen and Shayne will be central in helping us build on our already impressive growth trajectory."

For more information about TradingHub, please visit www.tradinghub.com.

About TradingHub

TradingHub provides investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodity houses and brokerage firms with uniquely intelligent trade surveillance software to protect them against the financial and reputational dangers of today's increasingly complex forms of market abuse. Through proprietary, cross-market models, TradingHub is able to quantify trader intent to provide the most comprehensive surveillance solutions that are aligned with current regulatory standards making it the world-leading solution for protecting against the growing regulatory risk of sophisticated illicit activity.

TradingHub has taken a broken trade surveillance system and rebuilt it using a trading floor way of thinking to truly safeguard market participants against the intricate forms of market abuse that would otherwise go unnoticed until it's too late, while saving them huge amounts of time and money by rapidly reducing false alerts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313645345/en/

Contacts:

Cliff Maroney

Aspectus Group

cliff.maroney@aspectusgroup.com