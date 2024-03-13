Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
13,84513,89015:06
PR Newswire
13.03.2024 | 14:18
Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Hold Conference Call on Q1 Earnings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, March 13, 2024 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 2 p.m. (GMT) to discuss the company's first quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com.

For information on Carnival Corporation's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, visit www.carnivalsustainability.com.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

CONTACTS: MEDIA CONTACT: Jody Venturoni, 1 469 797 6380; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832


© 2024 PR Newswire
