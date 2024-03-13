IBM To Invest $45 Million in Climate Adaptation-Focused Social Impact Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / IBM

By Mark Segal

Originally published by Mark Segal on ESG Today

Tech giant IBM announced a new commitment to invest $45 million in its social impact program, the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, as part of a new initiative aimed at boosting city resiliency through technology-focused climate adaptation solutions.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of ESG Today

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: IBM

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View the original press release on accesswire.com