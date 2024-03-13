Latest upgrades enter MikMak into the realm of IT and cement its position as the leading Commerce Intelligence Platform that converts global consumers

MikMak, the global software company that helps the world's leading brands grow commerce-first, today announced a series of product enhancements to its leading eCommerce acceleration platform MikMak 3.0, including the new MikMak Headless Commerce API and MikMak Insights' Custom Report Builder.

With these upgrades, MikMak enters the world of 'headless commerce', an approach that separates the back-end functionalities of an eCommerce application from the front end. MikMak will work closely with brands' IT leaders to enable custom, privacy-safe, compliant, and scalable 'where to buy' technology integration to their brand websites worldwide.

Introducing the MikMak Headless Commerce API

The new MikMak Headless Commerce API enables brands to take full control over their customer experience by giving them the ability to build, design, and customize their eCommerce websites and media experiences, powered by MikMak's best-in-class global retail network, inventory data, and sales attribution. Brands can increase the discoverability of their products, and prevent consumers from reaching dead-end experiences such as 'out-of-stock' pages.

This upgrade to the MikMak Commerce solution which already enables brands to create a premium shopping experience and seamless path to checkout at any retailer will further increase brands' ability to enable frictionless commerce across their entire media mix and further develop their digital innovation strategies.

"MikMak has been an instrumental partner throughout our digital transformation, especially across the IT, Marketing, Product, and eCommerce teams here at Mark Anthony Group. We're an agile organization that moves fast, so one of the main reasons we chose to partner with MikMak over other providers is that they're constantly innovating, and this product release is another example of just that," said Nuno Pedro, Global Head of the Digital Center of Excellence at Mark Anthony Group.

Upgrades to MikMak Insights: Custom Report Builder

In addition to fully customizable multi-retailer checkouts, MikMak brand partners also boost marketing effectiveness with the launch of MikMak 3.0's Custom Report Builder.

The Custom Report Builder allows brands to build bespoke reports that identify the key variables driving purchase intent and sales with the desired metrics, dimensions, and filters in the MikMak Insights Platform. The reports can be quickly and easily shared within organizations, thus improving collaboration, and saving time and money for brands.

"Our dedication to enabling and measuring commerce globally drives us to provide brands with constant innovations to ensure more shoppers convert better and faster than ever before," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "With our latest platform upgrades, from headless commerce to AI, we're equipped to deliver customized experiences based on actionable data so brands can make stronger, faster business decisions and know exactly where, how, and when to spend their next marketing dollar."

Adopting Self-Service and Single Sign-On capabilities: Further platform enhancements

To boost business efficiencies further, MikMak has also introduced Single Sign-On to the MikMak 3.0 platform. This feature supports productivity and security by cutting down time spent tackling password barriers, reducing the need to manage multiple passwords, and mitigating the risk of phishing attacks, keeping brand data safe and secure.

Other incoming MikMak Commerce upgrades include a user-friendly method for creating and deploying inventory-aware, multi-retailer checkout on brand websites using MikMak's in-platform self-service tools and pre-built templates.

Supporting brand compliance of industry-specific regulations with new automated controls

MikMak has integrated new features into the MikMak 3.0 Platform to support compliance with Alcohol and Toy industry laws and regulations. This includes addressing challenges posed by Tied-House laws, Marketplace laws, various state regulations, and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule.

These automated controls are easy to access and update in the MikMak 3.0 platform.

Building on momentum

These platform enhancements come off the back of significant momentum for MikMak. With the recent acquisition of ChannelAdvisor's Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics product lines from Rithum (formerly CommerceHub), as well as its newly formed partnerships with NIQ and Circana, MikMak is bolstering its global expansion, product innovation, and optimization of the world's most advanced Commerce enablement and analytics platform, MikMak 3.0.

Over the next year, MikMak will expand its product portfolio into other areas of brands' commerce marketing tech stacks, focusing on attribution capabilities, data partnerships, and AI-powered predictive analytics and product information. Ramping up these initiatives will support businesses in acquiring deeper omnichannel insights and optimizing marketing initiatives by channel, platform, suggested retailers, and more.

To learn more about the enhancements to MikMak 3.0, please visit MikMak.com.

About MikMak:

MikMak is a global software company that provides the leading eCommerce enablement and analytics platform for multichannel brands, helping them to better convert customers. In February 2023, MikMak acquired French eCommerce enablement and analytics software company significantly expanding its global reach into EMEA, APAC and LATAM. The company then acquired ChannelAdvisor's Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics product lines from CommerceHub in August of 2023, further strengthening the breadth and depth of MikMak's commerce insights. MikMak is backed by some of the world's leading investors, including Wavecrest Growth Partners, Luminari Capital, and VaynerMedia.

For more information, please visit MikMak.com

