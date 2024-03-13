Autobrains' Liquid AI Enables True Automotive Intelligence

Autobrains, an automotive AI powerhouse, is unveiling its new groundbreaking AI technology, Liquid AI, which effectively tackles the three major challenges in today's automotive AI landscape - covering edge cases, achieving a viable cost point, and bridging the gap between perception and decision.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Autobrains, a leader in automotive AI headquartered in Tel Aviv, introduces its latest breakthrough: Liquid AI. Liquid AI represents a paradigm shift in autonomous driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), addressing challenges that even the best automotive companies struggle to overcome. It combines Autobrains' signature-based self-learning approach with a modular and adaptive architecture of specialized, scenario-based end-to-end skills. "While current technologies perform well in handling average conventional driving tasks, they fall short when faced with unexpected real-world driving scenarios that demand greater precision. By using or implementing our Liquid AI, automotive companies can close their AI gaps," adds Autobrains' Founder and CEO, Igal Raichelgauz.

The Challenges Faced by Conventional AI Systems:

Edge Cases: The infinite variety of unexpected driving scenarios presents conventional AIs with practically unsolvable tasks. Today's manually trained black-box systems cannot cover edge cases. Attempts to address this by feeding the systems more labeled images result in a loss of trackability and controllability.

Cost: Addressing real-world driving problems by expanding existing systems with more data, labeling, layers, and computational resources leads to escalating costs and power consumption, resulting in diminishing returns. Achieving a substantial improvement in system accuracy by a factor of 10 requires 10,000 times more computational resources.

Perception-Decision Disconnect: The missing interplay between perception and decision functions hinders effective and precise decision-making. For the AI to make optimal driving choices, it requires specific information. However, when details are missing or overly complex, precision is compromised, leading to incorrect reactions.

Liquid AI - Human Brain-Inspired:

Autobrains draws inspiration from the human brain, which consists of specialized areas akin to task-specific narrow end-to-end AIs. Just as our brain adapts its architecture based on context - such as light/weather conditions, surroundings, and relevant road users - Liquid AI follows the same approach. Here's how it works:

Network of Specialized Narrow AIs: Liquid AI comprises hundreds of thousands of specialized narrow AIs, each designed for specific tasks, making reactions very precise and tailored to the relevant driving scenario. This specialized AI approach enables scalability, ranging from a few tens to hundreds of AIs for ADAS systems, scaling up to thousands for higher levels of automated driving, all the way to hundreds of thousands of AIs for full self-driving.

Adaptive Architecture: Unlike fixed systems, Liquid AI's architecture adapts dynamically to the driving context, activating only relevant modules as necessary. This significantly reduces power consumption and compute requirements, not only resulting in cost savings for the System on Chip (SoC) hardware.

Efficiency and Precision: By mimicking the brain's flexibility, Liquid AI achieves superior performance, cost-effectiveness, and safety.

The Future of Automotive Intelligence:

Autobrains' Liquid AI bridges the gap between conventional AI limitations and the promise of truly intelligent autonomous systems. By mimicking the human brain's flexibility, Liquid AI achieves superior performance, cost-effectiveness, and more explainability and controllability.

About Autobrains

Autobrains is a leading AI company in the automotive industry. Autobrains invented and developed a paradigm-shifting AI technology: Liquid AI - backed by 250+ patents addressing autonomous driving challenges. Implementing this unique AI technology for ADAS applications disrupts the market with its unprecedented perception capabilities, low compute requirements, and agnosicity to sensors and SoCs. The company is backed by strategic investors including Temasek, Knorr-Bremse AG, BMW i Ventures, Toyota Ventures, VinFast, Continental AG, and Autel.

Learn more: https://autobrains.ai.

Contact: sales@autobrains.ai

Contact Information

Sophia Eichler

Director of Marketing

media@autobrains.ai

+49 015167066494

SOURCE: Autobrains

View the original press release on newswire.com.