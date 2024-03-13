Urology Supplements Market Worth $3.29 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Urology Supplements Market- By Type (Multi-ingredient, Single Ingredient), By Application (Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney Health, Prostate Health, Bladder Health and Others), By Formulation (Capsules, Softgels, Tablets, Liquid and Others), By Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar, E-Commerce)) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Urology Supplements Market is valued at US$1.74 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.29 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Urology Supplements Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 1.74 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 3.29 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.43% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, By Type, By Formulation, By Distribution Channel and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Supplements for urology are dietary foods that support urinary tract health. These supplements may contain vitamin, mineral, botanical content, and other ingredients. The market has grown significantly in recent years due to the rising elderly population, more awareness, and the frequency of kidney-related issues. Furthermore, it is projected that the market will rise as a result of the rising demand for secure and efficient substitutes for prescription drugs. In addition, the advent of e-commerce has made urological supplements more accessible. Sales of certain supplements have increased despite the challenges associated with online purchases, including worries about compatibility and a lack of product knowledge.

List of Prominent Players in the Urology Supplements Market:

Theralogix

Puritan's Pride

Nature's Bounty

Solaray

Natrol, LLC.

Himalaya Wellness.

Biotexlife

Schiff Nutrition

ZAHLER

Himalayan Organics

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing emphasis on preventative healthcare is a notable trend in the market for urology supplements. Consumers are embracing urology supplements as a preventative step to preserve ideal urological health and lower the chance of problems. Continuous research and development activities are also driving innovative formulations in the urology supplement industry.

In order to meet the changing needs of health-conscious consumers, cutting-edge technologies are being used to improve the effectiveness of supplements. Furthermore, e-commerce platforms are witnessing a noteworthy shift in the urological supplements business.

Customers may now readily obtain urological supplements from the comfort of their homes because of the ease of use and accessibility provided by online channels, which have resulted in a spike in product availability.

Challenges:

The market expansion is expected to be hampered by the scant scientific data. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has slightly harmed the market for urology supplements.

The primary reason for this is the reduction in demand for urological supplements brought about by hospital closures and the postponement of non-emergency surgeries. Furthermore, supply chain disruption has reduced the market's potential because of restricted availability and lockdowns in numerous areas.

Regional Trends:

The North America urology supplements market is expected to register major market share in terms of revenue and projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The growing incidence of lifestyle-related urological diseases, the simple access to supplement-based treatments, and a greater understanding of urological health are driving the rise of the region.

Furthermore, a noticeable rise in consumers actively pursuing sustainable and noninvasive methods to enhance their overall urological well-being can be attributed to the increased awareness of urological health and changes in lifestyle choices. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the market.

Asia's population is actively looking for urological goods that improve overall well-being as they become more aware of their lifestyle choices. The demand for urology supplements is growing in the Asia-Pacific area because of customers' increasing desire to spend more money on health-enhancing items as their disposable income keeps rising.

Recent Developments:

January 2024: Theralogix is pleased to announce the release of Mannose One, a revolutionary dietary supplement that provides improved protection for the urinary system. Theralogix presents Mannose One, the only content-certified and independently tested d-mannose supplement.

Theralogix is pleased to announce the release of Mannose One, a revolutionary dietary supplement that provides improved protection for the urinary system. Theralogix presents Mannose One, the only content-certified and independently tested d-mannose supplement. August 2023: With its 'Well' brand of Sci-Vedic products, Modicare Limited, a well-known direct-selling company in India, targets specific nutrition and wellness needs for both men and women. This growth demonstrates Modicare's dedication to providing a wide array of solutions designed to address different health needs. This is expected to support market expansion.

Segmentation of Urology Supplements Market

By Type

Multi-ingredient

Single ingredient

By Application

Urinary Tract infections

Kidney Health

Prostate Health

Bladder Health

Others

By Formulation

Capsules

Softgels

Tablets

Liquid

Others

By Distribution Channel

Brick & Mortar

E-commerce

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

