NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Arion banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Arion bank hf. (symbol: ARION) on March 3, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on March 14, 2024. ISIN IS0000028157 Company name Arion banki hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 1.460.224.359 Increase in share capital ISK 905.897 Total share capital following the increase ISK 1.461.130.256 Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ARION Orderbook ID 156438 Correction: Icelandic version has been corrected