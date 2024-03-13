Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
WKN: A2JNAX | ISIN: SE0010413567 | Ticker-Symbol: AB7A
Lang & Schwarz
13.03.24
15:31 Uhr
1,065 Euro
+0,029
+2,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
GlobeNewswire
13.03.2024 | 15:22
59 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Arion banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Arion bank hf. (symbol: ARION)
on March 3, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital
on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on March 14, 2024. 

ISIN                    IS0000028157   
Company name                Arion banki hf. 
Total share capital before the increase   ISK 1.460.224.359
Increase in share capital          ISK 905.897   
Total share capital following the increase ISK 1.461.130.256
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1      
Symbol                   ARION      
Orderbook ID                156438      



Correction: Icelandic version has been corrected
