

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin bettered its own recent record early on Wednesday, touching a fresh high above $73k amidst unabated ETF flows and anticipation ahead of the Bitcoin halving event expected in April.



The recent massive spike in prices came after an anxious wait since November 10, 2021 when Bitcoin had touched a then-high of $68,789.63. Fueled by an ETF frenzy surrounding the SEC's approval of Bitcoin Spot ETF products that finally happened in mid-January 2024, Bitcoin breached its earlier peak. Despite the whipsawing prices that followed, Bitcoin has progressed from its previous peak four times in less than 10 days, touching $69,170.63 on March 5, $70,083.05 on March 8, $72,850.71 on March 11 and $73,637.47 on March 13.



Amidst the unprecedented volatility in the past 24 hours that accompanied Bitcoin's tryst with fresh peaks, the leading cryptocurrency dropped to a low of $68,728.85, triggering a wave of liquidations. Whipsawing prices of the dominant cryptocurrency also caused the overall crypto market capitalization to range between $2.62 trillion and $2.77 trillion in the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin's price movement comes amidst record-high inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products. Daily net inflows to bitcoin Spot ETF products stood at a record high of $1.05 billion on Tuesday, according to data from Farside Investors. Daily inflows to iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) also touched a record-high of $849 million on Tuesday.



Cumulative inflows to iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) have surpassed $11.4 billion, boosting sentiment for Bitcoin. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) has also witnessed cumulative inflows of $6.4 billion. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) has recorded cumulative inflows of $1.93 billion whereas Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded cumulative inflows of $1.43 billion.



The cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows is $11.15 billion on March 12. Given the cumulative outflows of $11.13 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 now exceeds $22 billion.



At press-time, Bitcoin is trading at $72,525.84, recording overnight gains of 0.96 percent, weekly gains of 10 percent and an addition of 71 percent in 2024. However, Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has slipped to 52.02 percent, from 52.21 percent a day earlier.



Ethereum slipped 0.78 percent overnight to trade at $3,974.35. The leading alternate coin is however holding on to weekly gains of 4.3 percent and year-to-date gains of 74 percent.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 11.3 percent overnight, lifting weekly gains to 39 percent and year-to-date gains to 87 percent.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) also gained 1.3 percent overnight to trade at $152.21.



6th ranked XRP(XRP) shed 2.5 percent overnight at its current price of $0.6798.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) added 0.65 percent to trade at $0.7513.



Avalanche gained 6.7 percent overnight, pushing Shiba Inu (SHIB) to the 11th rank overall.



Leading meme coins viz 9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) and 11th ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) have both declined more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours.



12th ranked Toncoin (TON) jumped 20 percent overnight followed by 58th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) that added 16 percent. 69th ranked Quant (QNT) also gained more than 15 percent in the past 24 hours.



Despite the overall bullish momentum in crypto sphere, 87th ranked Helium (HNT), 73rd ranked Mina (MINA) and 79th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) shed more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours.



