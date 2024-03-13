The Chemours Company: Chemours Supports 35th Annual Salem County, New Jersey Science Fair

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / The Chemours Company

March 6th marked an exciting time in Salem County, New Jersey where our Chambers Works manufacturing site is centrally located. Nearly 200 fifth through twelfth graders from eleven different schools participated in the 35th annual Salem County Science Fair which Chambers Works has sponsored for more than three decades. The Science Fair, hosted at Salem Community College (SCC), allows students to apply what they have learned in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education in hopes of advancing to the Delaware Valley Science Fair and beyond.

Participants concentrate on an area of special interest, collecting and analyzing data while following the scientific method and present their findings to volunteer judges. Some of the 2024 topics examined:

How does positive reinforcement affect plant growth?

How does the phase of the moon affect the number of visible stars in the sky?

What SPF is the most effective at blocking UV rays?

The various winners received a total of $2,500 from Chemours. This event sponsorship is part of a broader $275,000 Vibrant Community grant where the Chambers Works team partners with Salem Community College and the local middle schools to support hands-on learning opportunities to instill a lifelong love of STEM.

In response to the support from Chemours, Joe Sarbello, Elsinboro Science Teacher and SCC partnership lead, shared, "I believe it's such a valuable experience for the kids to get interviewed and communicate what they did to the judges. I love the support Chemours gives to all the schools for the Science Fair and STEM in general! We are so very lucky to have a company that's committed to partnering with the schools and community."

Brian Boettler, Chemours Environmental, Health, and Safety Senior Consultant, leads the partnership on the site's behalf. "Partnering with the local schools and community college is rewarding. We all contribute in our own way to help support the next generation, and that is on full display at the Science Fair."

Chambers Works plant manager Troy Blanchard participated as one of the volunteer judges, speaking with various entrants about their hypotheses and conclusions. Blanchard shared, "This event continues to remind me that the future of STEM is in Salem County, New Jersey, and that's why this partnership is so valuable." He added "I may have met some future Chambers Works employees, too."

