

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The United States will offer to sell Poland 96 AH-64 Apache helicopters.



This is a major step to provide Poland's armed forces with cutting-edge capability to defend itself, strengthen NATO interoperability, and further bolster the U.S. defense industry, the White House said in a readout of President Joe Biden's meeting with Polish leaders.



The Boeing AH-64 Apache is an American twin-turboshaft attack helicopter. Primarily operated by the U.S. Army, the AH-64 has also become the primary attack helicopter of multiple nations.



Biden hosted Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a joint meeting at the White House marking the 25th anniversary of Poland's accession to NATO.



At the meeting, President Biden announced that the United States will move forward with a new $2 billion Foreign Military Financing (FMF) direct loan to Poland to bolster its security and support its defense modernization using previously appropriated congressional funds. This loan will enable Poland's purchase of additional U.S. defense equipment, further supporting U.S. jobs and deepening the two nations' security relationship.



The leaders committed to ensuring continued support of Ukraine's self-defense against Russia's attacks.



They also discussed the strong U.S.-Polish energy security partnership and the enduring importance of democratic values.



