

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has recommended to open EU accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.



As requested by the European Council, the Commission is presenting to the Council a report on progress made by Bosnia and Herzegovina. As outlined in the report, since the European Council granted candidate status to the country in December 2022, the public commitment of the political leadership to the strategic goal of European integration was taken forward by important reforms and have brought positive results.



Bosnia and Herzegovina has shown strong commitment to move forward on long pending reforms such as the adoption of the law on the prevention of conflict of interests and the law on anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing.



The Balkan country has taken significant steps to improve the judiciary and prosecutorial system, the fight against corruption, organised crime and terrorism and to improve migration management, with the approval of a mandate to negotiate a Frontex status agreement.



Bosnia and Herzegovina has reached and maintained full alignment with the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy, which is a significant positive step and crucial in these times of geopolitical turmoil, the Commission said.



The Commission said it also discussed the upcoming oral report to the Council on the progress made by Ukraine and Moldova to address the outstanding steps made in the Commission's Enlargement report of November. The Commission has also finalised proposals for the draft Negotiating Frameworks with these countries, which will be submitted to the Council.



