Mad Fish Digital: Portland Digital Marketing Agency Announces New President

Mad Fish Digital Names Marcella Wentz as the agency's new President

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Mad Fish Digital announced it has named Marcella Wentz the agency's new President. Wentz has been the organization's Vice President of Operations since 2015.





Wentz will oversee all aspects of the organization's growth, including its digital strategy, paid media, creative, employee experience, social impact, and operations teams. She will collaborate closely with the organization's directors to advance the agency's commitment to a values-first approach in digital marketing. Wentz will also focus on emerging technologies to anticipate and navigate their continuous impact on the industry.

"Stepping into the role of President is the highlight of a ten-year adventure rich with unique challenges, invaluable lessons, and plenty of fun moments. Over the years, I've worn many hats at Mad Fish, and I've had the privilege of witnessing our company's evolution firsthand. We've built a team and culture that are truly remarkable. I'm eager to lead us into the next chapter," said Wentz. "As I begin this new role, my focus is on growth. Growth for our employees, our company, and our clients. Furthering our purpose as a values-driven digital agency, I will lead with authenticity and innovation as we aim to elevate every interaction inside and outside the organization."

In her previous role as VP of Operations, Wentz spearheaded the development of Performance Management Systems, B Corporation initiatives, service delivery, and process efficiency. Before that, as part of the Mad Fish Digital client strategy team, she worked with clients like Kaiser Permanente, Northwest Primary Care, and Wacom.

"I am excited to announce Marcella Wentz's move to President of Mad Fish Digital," said CEO and co-founder Ben Herman. "Marcella has been an instrumental member of our team since she joined in 2013. The organization is stronger because of her work over the last 10 years."

In addition to her work at Mad Fish Digital, Marcella is an SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP), showcasing her expertise in managing people and implementing policies effectively within organizations. She spoke at the 2023 PNW BLD Conference about maximizing social impact efforts in a scalable way. She is an avid horseback rider, and traveler and enjoys replicating bakes from The Great British Bake Off.

"Marcella has shown herself to be a thoughtful leader who inspires the team and brings clarity to big situations," said CFO and co-founder Corrie Herman. "It's been a pleasure to watch her rise through the organization. I look forward to seeing Marcella turn her insightful vision for the agency's future into reality."

About Mad Fish Digital

Mad Fish Digital is a Certified B Corp marketing agency. Since 2006, Mad Fish Digital has focused on creating elevated experiences for employees, clients, and their customers. The agency provides strategic marketing services to healthcare, higher education, e-commerce, and other key industries. For more information, visit www.madfishdigital.com, email team@madfishdigital.com, or call (503) 935-5222.

