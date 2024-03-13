Asian American Movies' Series 'Comedy Invasion' Receives Canadian Screen Awards 2024 Nomination

ComedyInvasion CdnScreenAwards

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Asian American Movies / AAM.tv's stand-up comedy TV series Comedy Invasion, the first all-diverse Canadian content stand-up comedy TV series by a diverse creator that every Canadian broadcaster has turned down, receives a Canadian Screen Awards 2024 nomination for Best Comedy Special for its episode "Comedy Invasion: Rez Style."

Writer and Star Keith Nahanee in 'Comedy Invasion: Rez Style'

Produced by Quentin Lee and Cindy Au Yeung, "Comedy Invasion: Rez Style" is written by and starring B.C.'s Squamish Nation comic Keith Nahanee who riffs freely and hilariously on his life "on the rez" (Indigenous reservation). Dedicated to his mother who passed in 2022, "Rez Style" also documented his late mother attending his last comedy show.

Rejected by every Canadian broadcaster from development to distribution, creator Quentin Lee (a queer API non-binary single-parent immigrant born in Hong Kong) financed the series themself and distributed the series through their own niché streaming platform Asian American Movies / AAM.tv. U.S. distributor Viva Pictures distributed the series globally through Amazon Prime, The Roku Channel and Tubi.

"I am most thrilled and grateful to receive this Canadian Screen Awards nomination, which truly validates my vision as a television creator," said Quentin Lee, Canadian Screen Awards 2024 nominee.

"We truly believed in the importance of creating this show and a platform to showcase diverse, BIPOC Canadian stand-up comedians, as it is often a space that is ignored. Everyone worked very hard to make this show happen and we are so excited to be able to celebrate this acknowledgement, and it exemplifies how important it is to keep carving your own path," said Cindy Au Yeung, Canadian Screen Awards 2024 nominee.

Having met and collaborated on Comedy Invasion, Keith, Quentin and Cindy decided to form Rez Comedy Ltd., a majority Indigenous-owned company to produce Rez Comedy, a new stand-up comedy television show featuring a cast of all Indigenous and Canadian comics, with inspiration from "Rez Style."

In June of 2023, APTN and Canada Media Fund greenlit Rez Comedy into development but stopped short on greenlighting the series into production. With this significant setback, Keith, Quentin and Cindy decided to turn the series with the original cast into an independent feature film, currently seeking donations on crowdfunding via Indiegogo and shooting this coming June: http://www.rezcomedy.ca.

"This Canadian Screen Awards nomination of our episode couldn't come at a better time … and hope you will support our new venture Rez Comedy as you're our only lifeline now," said Keith Nahanee, writer and star of "Comedy Invasion: Rez Style" and producer and co-director of Rez Comedy, the first all-Indigenous and all-Canadian stand-up comedy feature film.

