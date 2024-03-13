Stealth Venture Labs Redefining Digital Marketing and Appointing Jackie Edmundson as CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / After a decade of trailblazing success in the digital marketing arena, generating a staggering $1 billion in recurring revenue for clients and catalyzing another $1 billion in M&A for brands like Home Chef and Factor_75, Stealth Venture Labs stands on the precipice of an exciting new chapter. Renowned for breaking the mold of traditional marketing agencies, Stealth thrives as the "anti-agency, agency" - a partner deeply embedded in its clients' success stories, operating as an integral part of their teams rather than as a mere vendor.

Today, Jackie Edmundson steps into the role of Chief Executive Officer, prepared to lead the organization into the next decade of growth. A positive disruptor known for innovating and challenging norms, she is a visionary leader with a knack for driving remarkable results. Jackie's tenure as COO at Stealth saw a phenomenal 400x increase in EBITDA and a 28% boost in operational efficiency, alongside soaring client satisfaction and market presence.

"Stepping into the CEO role at Stealth Venture Labs, I'm excited to double down on AI integration and creative innovation to drive breakout growth for our clients as well as Stealth. My goal is to deepen our relationships with our brand partners and positively impact their financial success through unparalleled profitable customer acquisition - regardless of the market conditions," stated Edmundson. "I'm passionate about challenging the status quo to ensure we deliver striking performance, all while continuing to create an exceptional working environment for our team."

Jackie is an accomplished business transformation executive with a people-centric approach. With a BA from American University and a Master's from Drexel University, Jackie's career spans both the private and public sectors, including a distinguished tenure as Senior Vice President of Business Operations at Tinuiti and as Chief Operating Officer of Stealth Venture Labs.

Describing her vision, Jackie stated: "It's about igniting profitable growth while creating raving fans for our clients and Stealth. My mantra is to challenge everything, elevate everyone, and blend in a top-notch culture to drive outstanding outcomes. Powered by technology and supported by an unbeatable team, we're poised to make an even greater impact in the next 10 years than we did in the past 10 years!"

Founder & Chairman of Stealth Venture Labs, Brent Freeman, said: "As the Founder of Stealth Venture Labs, I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Jackie as our new CEO. Her visionary leadership, deep industry experience, and heart-centered operating style is set to propel us to new heights, driving greater impacts for our clients and creating a world-class work environment all while embracing the transformative power of technology."

Jackie's appointment underscores Stealth's steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion. Founder & Chairman, Brent Freeman, emphasizes, "We firmly believe that diversity in leadership is essential for driving innovation and success. We will never stop striving to create a workplace where every voice is valued and heard."

