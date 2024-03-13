This Company Is Making Freight Transportation Cleaner

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / SAP

By Judith Magyar

Originally published by Forbes

Suspensys, one of Randoncorp's companies, developed the Hybrid R Line, an exclusive electric traction system that uses an auxiliary system of intelligent algorithms to recover energy generated during braking and descents, enabling the trailer to help the truck to climb uphill more effectively and safely.

Depending on the application, the road conditions and the type of cargo transported, the new system generates fuel savings that can reach up to 25%, also providing less wear on the components and less waste in the environment.

Randoncorp also promotes research in materials, nanotechnology and electromobility. Digitalization plays a key role in all these areas. The company is a long-term SAP customer and has recently undergone a major upgrade to SAP S/4HANA to accelerate ERP performance and leverage the system's built-in analytics.

