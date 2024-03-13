Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2024 | 16:02
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

This Company Is Making Freight Transportation Cleaner

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / SAP
By Judith Magyar

Originally published by Forbes

Suspensys, one of Randoncorp's companies, developed the Hybrid R Line, an exclusive electric traction system that uses an auxiliary system of intelligent algorithms to recover energy generated during braking and descents, enabling the trailer to help the truck to climb uphill more effectively and safely.

Depending on the application, the road conditions and the type of cargo transported, the new system generates fuel savings that can reach up to 25%, also providing less wear on the components and less waste in the environment.

Randoncorp also promotes research in materials, nanotechnology and electromobility. Digitalization plays a key role in all these areas. The company is a long-term SAP customer and has recently undergone a major upgrade to SAP S/4HANA to accelerate ERP performance and leverage the system's built-in analytics.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.