

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Army ships are moving to the Eastern Mediterranean to build a pier to supply civilians in Gaza with essential supplies, the Pentagon has announced.



The ships will establish a roll-on, roll-off capability that will allow ship-to-shore humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. 'We expect the pier to be fully operational in approximately 60 days which will be able to facilitate the delivery of about 2 million meals per day,' Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news conference.



Ryder noted that U.S. Central Command and the Royal Jordanian air force conducted another combined air drop into northern Gaza Tuesday. Air Force C-130s dropped more than 5,280 pounds of food including rice, flour, pasta and canned food.



This was the eighth U.S. air drop to Gaza. 'C-130s and their aircrews have dropped over 204,000 meals, 48,000 bottles of water and more than 5000 pounds of food items,' Ryder said.



