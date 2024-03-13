Global Dark Tourism Market is set to expand at a 2.5% CAGR by 2034 to total US$ 40.82 Billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights projects a promising future for the dark tourism industry by 2034, driven by inherent human curiosity about historical tragedies and darker chapters of the past. Fueled by a desire to learn from history's mistakes, travelers are increasingly drawn to these sites for a unique educational experience. Download our exclusive sample report to unlock valuable insights and capitalize on this growing market.

NEWARK, Del., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dark tourism market is expected to be valued at US$ 31.89 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 40.82 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Human inquisitiveness about taboo topics and facing their darker sides of history is one of the main factors behind the growth of the dark tourism industry. Many people are eager to learn about the conditions and events that led to tragedy and calamity, which is what draws them to these locations.

The educational aspect of dark tourism is filled with displeasure as travelers look to understand the background of historical events and their social complications.

Ethical considerations are considered one of the main obstacles to the dark tourism market. A major problem for visitors and site administrators is thus striking a balance between the need for knowledge and understanding and consideration for the sensitivities of the local populations and survivors.

Despite certain obstacles, the dark tourism industry has immense potential for expansion and innovation. As long as eagerness for dark tourism stays high, sustainable methods prioritizing ethical considerations and community engagement are possible.

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 31.89 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 40.82 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 2.5 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered Dark Tourism Market - Key Segments By Type: Holocaust Tourism

Genocide Tourism

Paranormal Tourism

Battlefield Tourism

Nuclear Tourism

Others By Booking Channel: Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking By Tourist Type: Domestic Tourist

International Tourist By Tour Type: Independent Traveler

Tour Group

Package Traveller By Age Group: 15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

56-65 Years

66-75 Years

More Than 75 Years By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Germany

The United Kingdom

France Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Lupine Travel Company

Chornobyl Tours

Dark tourism

Young Pioneer Tours

Aero Travels

Atlas Obscura

Dark Rome Tours

Anne Frank House

Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum

Haunted History Tours

Alcatraz Cruises

Report Scope

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under type, the holocaust is accounted to hold a market share of 28.6% in 2024.

The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 1.5% by 2034.

Italy experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 1.7% by 2034.

Based on booking channel, the online booking segment is anticipated to hold a market share of 39.2% in 2024.

"The human curiosity and obsession with exploring taboo subjects and encountering the darker aspects of history is one primary driver for the dark tourism market," comments by Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights).

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the dark tourism market, various tour operators, travel agencies, and destination management companies strive for market share. Local operators in popular dark tourism destinations further compete to provide guided tours, interpretation services, and visitor amenities.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2022, Young Pioneer Tours expanded its offerings to include new destinations in regions such as Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The expansion marked a strategic move to cater to growth in demand for off-the-beaten-path travel experiences.

In 2022, Aero Travels introduced innovative sustainability initiatives that comprised carbon offset programs and eco-friendly travel options.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global dark tourism market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the dark tourism market is segmented based on Type (Holocaust Tourism, Genocide Tourism, Paranormal Tourism, Battlefield Tourism, Nuclear Tourism, Others), Booking Channel (Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking), Tourist Type (Domestic Tourist, International Tourist), Tour Type (Independent Traveler, Tour Group, Package Traveller), Age Group (15-25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-45 Years, 46-55 Years, 56-65 Years, 66-75 Years, More Than 75 Years), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

About the Travel and Tourism Division at Future Market Insights

The travel and tourism team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights) is deeply committed to uncovering actionable insights for consumer and food and beverage players. She brings a unique blend of analysis, industry trends, and consumer behavior to put data into perspective.

What she makes out of data becomes a delight to read. She has authored many opinions, including for publications like Process Industry Informer and Spinal Surgery News, as she understands the market pulse and consumers' shifting preferences.

She likes to bring experts to a roundtable to weigh the impact of a trend on an industry. Catch up with her discussion on the impact of AI in packaging.

