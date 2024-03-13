MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
13 March 2024
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R(3), MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Caroline Gulliver, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, has been appointed by the Board as the Senior Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.
For further information please contact:
Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8732