MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2024

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R(3), MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Caroline Gulliver, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, has been appointed by the Board as the Senior Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

