Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.03.2024 | 16:30
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2024

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R(3), MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Caroline Gulliver, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, has been appointed by the Board as the Senior Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8732


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.