Serviceplan Group Launches 855-HOW-TO-QUIT: A Creative Approach to Combat the Opioid Epidemic

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / 855-HOW-TO-QUIT, a creative initiative by Serviceplan Group, in collaboration with a coalition of NGOs, healthcare consultancy Anzen Health, activists, media partners, and professional photographers, launches an innovative approach to tackle the opioid epidemic: a toll-free helpline that uses the imprint codes on popular opioid pills as phone extensions, where people who struggle with addiction can get advice from those who managed to quit.

This innovative approach utilizes the imprint codes found on the most common opioid pills as unique phone extensions, creating a direct line of support and guidance. The helpline is intended for anyone who struggles with prescription opioid use disorder or knows someone who does.

The 855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS) initiative offers multiple avenues for involvement as follows:

Engage: Stay actively involved in advocating for reforms, supporting legislation, and influencing decisions that promote recovery.

Advocate: By participating in their advocacy efforts, individuals can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by addiction.

Participate: Whether through volunteering or contributing, every action taken helps advance their mission and expand their reach.

Volunteer: Dedicated volunteers and make a difference in the lives of others while growing personally through various organizational tasks.

Donate: Users can share their journey of recovery with them as it not only inspires others but also helps create a society where recovery is celebrated and supported.

855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS) is a hope in the fight against addiction, offering a path to recovery for those in need.

For more information, please visit their website.

About 855-HOW-TO-QUIT:

855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS) is a creative initiative by Serviceplan Group and Anzen Health, dedicated to combating the opioid epidemic by providing support and resources to individuals struggling with addiction. Through innovative approaches and community engagement, the platform strives to empower individuals on their journey to recovery. 855-HOW-TO-QUIT has connected individuals battling addiction with those who have successfully overcome it.

