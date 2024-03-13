Northwest Bank Appoints Head of Restaurant and Franchise Finance, Diversifies Commercial Portfolio

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Restaurant lending and franchise finance veteran Michael Record joins Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, as executive vice president, head of restaurant and franchise finance.

In this new role, Record will build out Northwest's restaurant and franchise finance business line. This vertical will diversify the bank's expanding commercial lending portfolio.

"Michael brings a wealth of experience in risk management and originations to Northwest - making him the ideal candidate to lead the bank's restaurant and franchise finance banking vertical line," said Jay DesMarteau, chief commercial banking officer. "We're thrilled to welcome Michael to Northwest and look forward to enhancing our commercial portfolio under his leadership."

Prior to joining Northwest, Record served as senior vice president, head of McDonald's Lending Group at City National Bank. There, he migrated McDonald's lending program to become fully functional under the McDonald's Blankert Landlord Subordination Agreement and collaborated with McDonald's Corporation to obtain preferred lender status. He previously held additional restaurant and franchise finance leadership roles at Bridge Funding Group, Wells Fargo and TD Bank.

"I look forward to joining the exceptional commercial banking team at Northwest and leveraging my previous experience and contacts to establish provide best-in-class lending options to franchises across the bank's footprint," said Record.

Record earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance from University of Washington as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Central Washington University.

About Northwest

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. Northwest currently operates 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. The common stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

###

Contact:

Melanie Clabaugh

(814) 728-7328

melanie.clabaugh@northwest.com

www.northwest.com

SOURCE: Northwest Bank

View the original press release on accesswire.com