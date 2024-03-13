Bassam Nawfal Appointed Chief Asset Allocation Strategist at Alpine Macro

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Alpine Macro, a Montreal-based independent investment research firm, announced today that Bassam Nawfal has been appointed Chief Asset Allocation Strategist effective immediately. Bassam will offer Alpine Macro clients actionable global asset allocation research and strategy based on themes emanating from the firm's investment research.





Bassam Nawfal





Prior to joining Alpine Macro, Bassam spent six years as a portfolio manager at PSP Investments, one of the largest pension funds in Canada. Prior to PSP, Bassam was a Senior Strategist at BCA Research for eight years and played a critical role in shaping the firm's foreign exchange view and advising clients on hedging strategy. Bassam is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a BComm in finance from Concordia University.

"I am so excited that Bassam is appointed as our Chief Asset Allocation Strategist, spearheading our research in that domain. I have known Bassam for many years, and he always strikes me as a clear and creative thinker who has the unique ability to distill key themes from highly complex macro and financial backgrounds and put them into actional strategies. With strong buyside experience, Bassam is perfectly suited to the leading role for our global asset allocation services as he can combine practical portfolio management experience with his superb macro knowledge to provide valuable advice to clients," said Chen Zhao, Alpine Macro Chief Global Strategist.

"Alpine Macro is always putting research and client services first, and Bassam joining us is a testament to our long-term commitment in this regard. In recent years, we have continuously invested in top talent to deepen and sharpen our research. With Bassam leading our Global Asset Allocation strategy, Alpine Macro is well-positioned to offer clients actionable, timely and well-reasoned asset allocation advice," added Arun Kumar, CEO of Alpine Macro.

Says Nawfal: "I am delighted to rejoin former colleagues, friends, and mentors at Alpine Macro. As a devotee to the study of financial markets, I am grateful for the opportunity to work with this seasoned team whose mission has and will always be to create value for our clients through generating unique and profitable investment insights."

About Alpine Macro: Founded in 2017, Alpine Macro is an independent global investment research firm based in Montreal, Canada. Alpine Macro focuses on the analysis of major macro-economic forces and specializes in forecasting the direction of global financial markets, while providing actionable recommendations on investment strategy and asset allocation.

Please visit www.alpinemacro.com for more details.

Contact Information

Arun Kumar

Chief Executive Officer

info@alpinemacro.com

514-558-1414

SOURCE: Alpine Macro

View the original press release on newswire.com.