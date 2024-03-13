Rumble, Inc.: Rumble Cloud Announces Strategic Partnership with Qinshift

Partnership will address market demand for Rumble Cloud and serve enterprise customers at scale.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Qinshift, a global premier leader in managed IT services and solutions with more than 7,000 employees (combined with Avenga, a recently acquired Germany-based global technology platform).

By teaming up with Qinshift, Rumble Cloud will bring together the expertise, resources, and industry insights of both companies while leveraging Qinshift's highly skilled workforce, expertise, and global footprint to address customer demand for Rumble Cloud.

Rumble Cloud aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver premium cloud services and drive growth through a) enhanced customer onboarding with Qinshift's highly skilled workforce to grow enterprise customers at scale, b) market expansion with Qinshift's global network and expertise, c) expanded service offerings by tapping into Qinshift's extensive portfolio of managed IT services and solutions.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Qinshift," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "This partnership allows us to meaningfully scale up and accelerate our go-to-market approach as we offer a wider range of services and onboard cloud customers expediently and effectively."

"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Qinshift to combine our DevOps and managed services with Rumble Cloud's latest generation infrastructure," said Ludovic Gaudé, CEO of Qinshift. "Together, we will leverage our strengths to deliver exceptional value-add solutions, services, and support to customers worldwide, emphasizing high quality and providing guidance at every phase of the cloud journey."

ABOUT QINSHIFT

Qinshift is a global technology company with a strong European presence, aiming to solve business problems for forward-leaning companies worldwide. Qinshift has over 3,000 genuine tech experts across 28 offices who build and design software and deliver end-to-end enterprise solutions, visionary UX and UI design, reliable managed services, and innovative product development offerings. Qinshift also provides cutting-edge tech consultancy services. The company caters to a diverse clientele, including large telecom and satellite operators, financial and banking institutions, manufacturing and automotive companies, and mobility and health organizations, supporting their digital transformation journey. Qinshift is currently in the process of integration with Avenga, a recently acquired global technology platform headquartered in Germany. The combined company employs over 7,000 people and has an annual turnover of over 400 million euros. For more information, visit qinshift.com .

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .

