PayPal Holdings, Inc.: PayPal Names Aaron J. Webster as Executive Vice President, Chief Enterprise Services Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the appointment of Aaron J. Webster as Executive Vice President, Chief Enterprise Services Officer, effective March 18. Aaron will have end-to-end accountability for global financial crime and fraud prevention programs, regulatory and government relations, and risk and compliance management.

"Aaron is a highly respected executive with extensive experience leading risk management and global operations for some of the world's most recognized companies," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal. "Throughout his career, he's established himself as a growth leader with a deep understanding of financial services products and how risk management can enhance customer relationships. I'm confident that Aaron will bring tremendous value and leadership to PayPal as we continue to grow and evolve."

Aaron joins PayPal from SoFi, where he was most recently Chief Risk Officer, Global Head of Operations and Latin America. In this role, Aaron built integrated risk management to achieve readiness for launch and growth of SoFi Bank, NA, scaled global operations across people, processes, and tools, and established a presence in Latin America to enable modern payment infrastructure unlocking financial inclusion across the region. Before SoFi, Aaron held several executive leadership roles at Citi, Toyota, and GE Capital.

"PayPal's extraordinary commitment to risk and compliance excellence and global financial crime prevention has allowed them to become one of the world's most trusted financial services companies," said Webster. "It's the privilege of a lifetime to join the PayPal team and contribute my expertise to supercharge the important work of protecting our customers and revolutionizing commerce around the world."

