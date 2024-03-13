CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has acquired Paris Uniform Services, a Pennsylvania-based, family-owned supplier of uniform and facility services.

Paris Uniform Services was founded in 1978 as a subsidiary of Paris Cleaners. Prior to the acquisition, David Stern served as CEO of the company. Paris serviced customers in a four-state region, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and West Virginia.

"Paris Uniform Services has been delivering high-quality service and products in their region for over 45 years," said Scott Garula, President and COO of Cintas' Rental Division. "Their commitment to taking care of their customers will integrate well here at Cintas."

"I am pleased to partner with a company that has the resources and culture to carry on the legacy we have created at Paris Uniform Services," said David Stern, CEO of Paris Uniform Services. "Cintas allows us to do this and values their employee-partners. I know that our organization is in great hands."

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Contacts

Michelle Goret, Cintas Vice President of Corporate Affairs | goretm@cintas.com, 513-972-4155