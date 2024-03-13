Jorie AI Set to Showcase Cutting-Edge Healthcare Solutions at HIMSS 2024

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Jorie AI, a leading provider of innovative artificial intelligence solutions for the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated HIMSS 2024 conference, taking place from March 11th to March 15th, 2024, in Orlando, FL.

Jorie AI Founder, Sal Lo

Jorie AI Founder, Sal Lo speaks at HIMMS 2024 about Digital/AI Transformation in Healthcare.

At HIMSS 2024, Jorie AI will be at Booth #5661, where attendees can experience firsthand the groundbreaking AI technologies that are transforming healthcare delivery. With a focus on revolutionizing hospital and health system operations, Jorie AI's booth will offer live demonstrations and expert insights into how AI can optimize workflows, enhance patient care, and drive operational efficiency.

In addition to its booth presence, Jorie AI's Founder, Sal Lo, will take the stage at the Main Stage Theatre on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, at 4:15 PM. Lo's keynote presentation, titled "Navigating the Healthcare Revolution: Embracing Digital/AI Transformation for Hospitals and Health Systems," promises to provide invaluable insights into the role of AI in shaping the future of healthcare delivery. Attendees can expect to gain actionable strategies for leveraging AI technologies to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and drive transformative change within their organizations.

"We are excited to participate in HIMSS 2024 and showcase the transformative potential of AI in healthcare," said Sal Lo, Founder of Jorie AI. "As the industry continues to evolve, AI holds the key to unlocking new opportunities for improving patient outcomes, streamlining operations, and driving innovation. We look forward to engaging with attendees and sharing our vision for the future of healthcare."

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with Jorie AI at HIMSS 2024 and discover how AI is revolutionizing healthcare delivery. For more information about Jorie AI and its innovative solutions, visit Jorie AI. Interested in scheduling an In Person Meeting while attending VIVE? Schedule: Meet With Jorie AI at VIVE 2024.

About Jorie AI: Jorie AI is a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for the healthcare industry. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, Jorie AI is committed to empowering healthcare organizations with innovative solutions that optimize operations, enhance patient care, and drive transformative change. With a focus on driving measurable results, Jorie AI is revolutionizing healthcare delivery and shaping the future of the industry.

Contact:

Marquitta Walters

Director of Marketing and Communications

Jorie AI

mwalters@joriehc.com

Contact Information

Marquitta Walters

Director of Marketing and Communications

mwalters@joriehc.com

331-282-1281

Renata Panigua

Director of Client Relations

rpaniagua@joriehc.com

SOURCE: Jorie AI

View the original press release on newswire.com.