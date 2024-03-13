Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Pharmacy Benefit Management Market to Reach $680 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 5.56% - Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, the US pharmacy benefit management market is growing at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2023-2029.

The U.S. Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $680 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 5.56 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The US is the largest global pharmacy benefit management market revenue contributor. The demand for the pharmacy benefit management market is rising due to multiple factors, including the rising baby boomers, the rising aging population, the increase in healthcare expenditure, the growing prevalence of heart diseases and nerve disorders, and the growing awareness among the general population. In 2023, the commercial health plans segment by health plans dominated the pharmacy benefit management market with 57.81% occupancy and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period as the commercial health plans are associated with the number of healthcare organizations. The Medicare plan segment is the fastest-growing segment and is expected to generate a revenue of $225.32 billion by the end of the forecasting period.

The south region dominated the segment with 29.66% in 2023 and is expected to occupy 30.65% by the end of the forecasting year. This region is the fastest growing, with an absolute growth of 43.02% and incremental growth of $62.76 billion during the forecast period. It is observed that southern states have the highest number of adults who skip care due to the cost and some of the highest rates of uninsured people. Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, and Louisiana are the top states with a high percentage of insurers among the southern states in the US. It is observed that 90% of the total population is insured by government or non-government firms.

The U.S. pharmacy benefit management (PBM) market report includes exclusive data on 27 vendors. CVS Health, Cigna Healthcare, United Health Group, Prime Therapeutics, MedImpact, and Humana dominate the U.S. Pharmacy Benefit Management market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the pharmacy benefit management market and gain a competitive advantage.

Product Segmentation & Forecast

Health Plan

Commercial Health Plans

Medicare Plan

Medicaid Plan

Others

Business Model

Insurance Companies & Retail Pharmacies

Pure Play PBMs

Service

Special Pharmacy Services

Retail Pharmacy Networks

Mail-order pharmacy services

Claims Processing

Formulary Management

Drug Utilization Review

Price, Discount & Rebate Negotiations

Disease Management & Adherence Initiatives

Region

Unites States

South



Mid-West



West



Northeast

Vendors List

Key Vendors

CVS Health

Cigna Healthcare

UnitedHealth Group

Prime Therapeutics

MedImpact

Humana

Other Prominent Vendors

Abarca

Elevance Health

AscellaHealth

CaptureRx

Centene

Change Healthcare

CitizensRx

Elixir

MedalistRx

MaxorPlus

Navitus Health Solutions

PerformRx

WellDyne

ProCare Rx

NirvanaHealth

Anthem

BeneCard PBM

Shields Health Solutions

MagellanRx Management

Walgreens Boots Alliance

RITE AID

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the U.S. pharmacy benefit management market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. pharmacy benefit management market?

Who are the dominating players in the U.S. pharmacy benefit management market?

Table of Content

CHAPTER - 1: Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Pharmacy Benefit Management Market

US: Projected Revenue of Pharmacy Benefit Management Market (2020-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER - 3: Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Segmentation Data

•US: Projected Revenue by Health Plan (2020-2029; $Billions)

• Commercial Health Plans

• Medicare Plan

• Medicaid Plan

• Others

•U.S.: Projected Revenue by Business Model (2020-2029; $Billions)

• Insurance Companies & Retail Pharmacies

• Pure Play PBMs

•US: Projected Revenue by Services (2020-2029; $Billions)

• Special Pharmacy Services

• Retail Pharmacy Networks

• Mail-Order Pharmacy Services

• Claims Processing

• Formulary Management

• Drug Utilization Review

• Price, Discount & Rebate Negotiations

• Disease Management and Adherence Initiatives

•U.S.: Projected Revenue by Region (2020-2029; $Billions)

• South Region

• Mid-West Region

• West Region

• Northeast Region

CHAPTER - 4: Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Prospects & Opportunities

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Opportunities & Trends

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Drivers

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 5: Pharmacy Benefit Management Industry Overview

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market - Competitive Landscape

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market - Key Vendor Profiles

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 6: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

