Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
13 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 568.247p. The highest price paid per share was 578.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,084,461 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 800,357,327. Rightmove holds 11,612,292 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1001
562.200
16:23:06
437
562.400
16:21:07
326
562.400
16:21:07
487
562.400
16:21:07
1322
562.200
16:21:07
1359
562.600
16:18:42
545
562.600
16:16:46
604
562.600
16:16:46
281
562.800
16:16:05
1096
562.800
16:16:05
1533
562.600
16:15:04
1291
562.400
16:10:55
1284
562.600
16:10:08
1233
562.000
16:06:13
1377
561.600
16:04:20
122
562.400
16:01:44
1077
562.400
16:01:44
9
562.600
15:59:03
1179
562.600
15:59:03
1360
563.000
15:57:58
859
562.600
15:54:18
271
562.600
15:54:18
1495
563.000
15:53:15
1271
563.200
15:53:04
1301
563.000
15:45:17
10
563.000
15:45:03
1114
563.400
15:43:41
1030
563.600
15:43:32
496
563.600
15:43:32
766
562.800
15:39:12
538
562.800
15:39:12
679
562.800
15:35:04
466
562.800
15:35:04
136
562.800
15:35:04
1329
562.800
15:35:04
1374
562.800
15:27:37
1132
563.200
15:24:47
1211
563.400
15:22:44
495
563.400
15:20:26
847
563.400
15:20:26
1313
563.600
15:20:26
713
563.000
15:12:01
532
563.000
15:12:01
1227
563.000
15:12:01
1198
562.800
15:04:57
184
562.800
15:04:57
1248
563.600
15:02:58
1388
563.600
14:57:11
244
564.000
14:54:52
602
564.000
14:54:52
338
564.000
14:54:52
1185
564.000
14:51:25
109
564.600
14:47:06
1007
564.600
14:47:06
974
564.800
14:46:42
10
564.800
14:46:42
400
564.800
14:45:06
1243
564.800
14:39:05
1217
565.600
14:35:55
1264
565.800
14:35:01
1141
564.000
14:27:56
917
564.000
14:25:55
241
564.000
14:24:57
1356
564.200
14:24:55
1043
564.600
14:20:56
290
564.600
14:20:51
797
562.600
14:15:00
573
562.600
14:14:50
1270
562.800
14:14:50
1062
562.400
14:10:18
1391
561.800
14:08:46
1263
560.800
14:00:12
1214
561.200
13:56:23
857
561.000
13:53:18
327
561.000
13:53:18
1218
561.000
13:49:33
1282
560.200
13:46:30
10
560.200
13:46:30
289
560.400
13:44:02
851
560.400
13:44:02
1343
559.800
13:41:28
805
560.000
13:41:23
484
560.000
13:41:23
1178
560.800
13:35:21
1158
561.400
13:35:01
1154
561.600
|
13:33:35
1240
562.600
13:31:23
1127
563.600
13:30:01
281
564.000
13:26:11
1000
564.000
13:26:11
429
562.800
13:20:59
796
562.800
13:20:59
620
563.600
13:12:59
596
563.600
13:12:59
96
564.600
13:06:38
1257
564.600
13:06:38
1246
562.800
12:56:56
1238
563.400
12:52:59
1000
565.000
12:42:31
341
565.000
12:42:31
10
565.000
12:42:31
1318
565.600
12:34:06
1146
565.800
12:33:50
1345
566.000
12:32:26
1284
565.800
12:20:05
1321
567.200
12:00:01
85
568.000
11:57:03
1000
568.000
11:57:03
175
568.000
11:57:03
654
567.600
11:53:44
596
567.600
11:53:44
1286
567.800
11:49:55
1210
567.400
11:41:55
858
567.400
11:39:25
277
567.400
11:39:25
1277
568.800
11:27:25
1213
569.200
11:23:02
1275
569.800
11:15:31
278
568.600
11:07:03
1000
568.600
11:07:03
364
570.000
11:01:27
980
570.000
11:01:27
492
571.000
10:56:42
651
571.000
10:56:42
55
571.600
10:53:20
281
571.600
10:53:20
1000
571.600
10:53:20
1316
571.600
10:45:29
1243
573.200
10:40:38
62
573.200
10:40:38
1132
573.800
10:36:43
565
574.200
10:36:43
663
574.200
10:36:43
1289
574.000
10:18:15
1284
574.800
10:11:53
262
574.400
10:07:03
1000
574.400
10:07:03
617
575.200
10:05:07
635
575.200
10:05:07
1595
575.200
10:04:42
1334
575.600
10:04:42
1303
575.600
10:04:42
1514
575.000
10:02:28
1500
575.600
10:02:15
1148
574.800
10:01:03
876
575.000
10:01:02
274
575.000
10:01:02
1283
575.000
10:00:39
1199
574.000
09:58:57
1195
574.200
09:58:53
1352
574.400
09:58:52
889
574.600
09:58:52
476
574.400
09:58:49
6
574.400
09:58:49
976
574.600
09:58:47
146
574.600
09:58:47
195
574.600
09:58:47
216
574.800
09:58:47
18
574.800
09:58:47
548
574.800
09:58:47
580
574.800
09:58:47
1266
576.000
09:58:47
658
576.200
09:58:06
712
576.200
09:58:06
1228
576.200
09:58:06
1359
577.200
09:53:31
1325
576.800
09:44:25
1315
577.400
09:41:05
1023
578.400
09:29:35
235
578.400
09:29:35
1285
578.400
09:24:29
1272
578.200
09:20:23
1163
576.600
09:10:20
1198
577.200
09:07:01
720
576.800
09:01:13
526
576.800
09:01:13
928
576.600
08:56:59
240
576.600
08:56:59
680
576.000
08:55:39
520
576.000
08:55:39
186
576.600
08:54:05
1000
576.600
08:54:05
1311
577.200
08:53:36
1286
577.400
08:53:16
1383
576.400
08:46:22
329
575.000
08:38:12
964
575.000
08:38:12
352
575.000
08:36:38
885
575.000
08:36:38
1266
575.400
08:29:37
645
575.400
08:24:38
541
575.400
08:24:38
177
576.000
08:22:02
1000
576.000
08:22:02
359
576.400
08:21:47
1000
576.400
08:21:47
279
575.600
08:10:31
855
575.600
08:10:31
1233
576.600
08:10:30
1254
578.000
08:03:22