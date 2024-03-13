Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 568.247p. The highest price paid per share was 578.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,084,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 800,357,327. Rightmove holds 11,612,292 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1001

562.200

16:23:06

437

562.400

16:21:07

326

562.400

16:21:07

487

562.400

16:21:07

1322

562.200

16:21:07

1359

562.600

16:18:42

545

562.600

16:16:46

604

562.600

16:16:46

281

562.800

16:16:05

1096

562.800

16:16:05

1533

562.600

16:15:04

1291

562.400

16:10:55

1284

562.600

16:10:08

1233

562.000

16:06:13

1377

561.600

16:04:20

122

562.400

16:01:44

1077

562.400

16:01:44

9

562.600

15:59:03

1179

562.600

15:59:03

1360

563.000

15:57:58

859

562.600

15:54:18

271

562.600

15:54:18

1495

563.000

15:53:15

1271

563.200

15:53:04

1301

563.000

15:45:17

10

563.000

15:45:03

1114

563.400

15:43:41

1030

563.600

15:43:32

496

563.600

15:43:32

766

562.800

15:39:12

538

562.800

15:39:12

679

562.800

15:35:04

466

562.800

15:35:04

136

562.800

15:35:04

1329

562.800

15:35:04

1374

562.800

15:27:37

1132

563.200

15:24:47

1211

563.400

15:22:44

495

563.400

15:20:26

847

563.400

15:20:26

1313

563.600

15:20:26

713

563.000

15:12:01

532

563.000

15:12:01

1227

563.000

15:12:01

1198

562.800

15:04:57

184

562.800

15:04:57

1248

563.600

15:02:58

1388

563.600

14:57:11

244

564.000

14:54:52

602

564.000

14:54:52

338

564.000

14:54:52

1185

564.000

14:51:25

109

564.600

14:47:06

1007

564.600

14:47:06

974

564.800

14:46:42

10

564.800

14:46:42

400

564.800

14:45:06

1243

564.800

14:39:05

1217

565.600

14:35:55

1264

565.800

14:35:01

1141

564.000

14:27:56

917

564.000

14:25:55

241

564.000

14:24:57

1356

564.200

14:24:55

1043

564.600

14:20:56

290

564.600

14:20:51

797

562.600

14:15:00

573

562.600

14:14:50

1270

562.800

14:14:50

1062

562.400

14:10:18

1391

561.800

14:08:46

1263

560.800

14:00:12

1214

561.200

13:56:23

857

561.000

13:53:18

327

561.000

13:53:18

1218

561.000

13:49:33

1282

560.200

13:46:30

10

560.200

13:46:30

289

560.400

13:44:02

851

560.400

13:44:02

1343

559.800

13:41:28

805

560.000

13:41:23

484

560.000

13:41:23

1178

560.800

13:35:21

1158

561.400

13:35:01

1154

561.600

13:33:35

1240

562.600

13:31:23

1127

563.600

13:30:01

281

564.000

13:26:11

1000

564.000

13:26:11

429

562.800

13:20:59

796

562.800

13:20:59

620

563.600

13:12:59

596

563.600

13:12:59

96

564.600

13:06:38

1257

564.600

13:06:38

1246

562.800

12:56:56

1238

563.400

12:52:59

1000

565.000

12:42:31

341

565.000

12:42:31

10

565.000

12:42:31

1318

565.600

12:34:06

1146

565.800

12:33:50

1345

566.000

12:32:26

1284

565.800

12:20:05

1321

567.200

12:00:01

85

568.000

11:57:03

1000

568.000

11:57:03

175

568.000

11:57:03

654

567.600

11:53:44

596

567.600

11:53:44

1286

567.800

11:49:55

1210

567.400

11:41:55

858

567.400

11:39:25

277

567.400

11:39:25

1277

568.800

11:27:25

1213

569.200

11:23:02

1275

569.800

11:15:31

278

568.600

11:07:03

1000

568.600

11:07:03

364

570.000

11:01:27

980

570.000

11:01:27

492

571.000

10:56:42

651

571.000

10:56:42

55

571.600

10:53:20

281

571.600

10:53:20

1000

571.600

10:53:20

1316

571.600

10:45:29

1243

573.200

10:40:38

62

573.200

10:40:38

1132

573.800

10:36:43

565

574.200

10:36:43

663

574.200

10:36:43

1289

574.000

10:18:15

1284

574.800

10:11:53

262

574.400

10:07:03

1000

574.400

10:07:03

617

575.200

10:05:07

635

575.200

10:05:07

1595

575.200

10:04:42

1334

575.600

10:04:42

1303

575.600

10:04:42

1514

575.000

10:02:28

1500

575.600

10:02:15

1148

574.800

10:01:03

876

575.000

10:01:02

274

575.000

10:01:02

1283

575.000

10:00:39

1199

574.000

09:58:57

1195

574.200

09:58:53

1352

574.400

09:58:52

889

574.600

09:58:52

476

574.400

09:58:49

6

574.400

09:58:49

976

574.600

09:58:47

146

574.600

09:58:47

195

574.600

09:58:47

216

574.800

09:58:47

18

574.800

09:58:47

548

574.800

09:58:47

580

574.800

09:58:47

1266

576.000

09:58:47

658

576.200

09:58:06

712

576.200

09:58:06

1228

576.200

09:58:06

1359

577.200

09:53:31

1325

576.800

09:44:25

1315

577.400

09:41:05

1023

578.400

09:29:35

235

578.400

09:29:35

1285

578.400

09:24:29

1272

578.200

09:20:23

1163

576.600

09:10:20

1198

577.200

09:07:01

720

576.800

09:01:13

526

576.800

09:01:13

928

576.600

08:56:59

240

576.600

08:56:59

680

576.000

08:55:39

520

576.000

08:55:39

186

576.600

08:54:05

1000

576.600

08:54:05

1311

577.200

08:53:36

1286

577.400

08:53:16

1383

576.400

08:46:22

329

575.000

08:38:12

964

575.000

08:38:12

352

575.000

08:36:38

885

575.000

08:36:38

1266

575.400

08:29:37

645

575.400

08:24:38

541

575.400

08:24:38

177

576.000

08:22:02

1000

576.000

08:22:02

359

576.400

08:21:47

1000

576.400

08:21:47

279

575.600

08:10:31

855

575.600

08:10:31

1233

576.600

08:10:30

1254

578.000

08:03:22


