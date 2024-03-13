The future of education lies in the development of skills, not Victorian rote learning, says Tutors International

Tutors International today issued a comment that highlights the transformative impact of personalised learning, emphasising its role in empowering students to go beyond traditional styles of classroom learning to push educational boundaries and become confident, lifelong learners.

OXFORD, England, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent statement, Tutors International, a leading provider of bespoke tutoring services, has shed light on the significant advantages of personalised learning in fostering academic success and personal growth among students. The conventional one-size-fits-all approach of classroom education, while foundational, often misses the mark in catering to the individual needs and learning styles of each student. Personalised learning, particularly through private tutoring, presents a paradigm shift that recognises and nurtures the unique potential within every learner.

Adam Caller, CEO and Founder of Tutors International:

"The ability to recall facts and figures and repeat them in exams is very out-dated. This Victorian rote learning is still very much the crux of our school system, and doesn't allow for personalised learning based on individual student's strengths and learning styles. To promote a deeper understanding of subjects, build confidence, develop essential skills, and inspire a genuine love for learning, private tutoring goes far beyond what the classroom can offer."

Classroom education focuses on improving knowledge and skills, academic tutoring takes on a personalised and targeted approach. While schools lay the foundation, individual needs and learning styles often necessitate additional support. Joanna Dunckley-Phillips, Private Tutor, and COO, Victoria Gibbs, explains how private tutoring excels in enhancing knowledge and skills.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZoeLjUGigg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkYXDN2nD0os

Key benefits of personalised learning highlighted by Tutors International include:

Deeper Dives: Personalised tutoring allows students to delve deeper into challenging topics, leading to better understanding and confidence.

Confidence Boost: Personalised attention helps students overcome challenges and build confidence in a safe and supportive environment.

Unlocking Learning: Tutors adapt their methods to match individual learning styles, allowing students to learn more effectively.

Beyond Memorisation: Personalised tutoring fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills, not just memorisation.

Strengths and Weaknesses: Tutors build upon strengths and address weaknesses, creating well-rounded learners.

Love of Learning: Personalised learning ignites curiosity and fosters a lifelong love of learning.

Bridging the Gap: Communication between Tutors, parents, and teachers ensures continuity and support for student success.

Tutors International's commitment to personalised learning underscores the importance of adapting educational strategies to meet the diverse needs of students. By doing so, they aim to bridge the gap between traditional classroom limitations and the vast potential of individual learners, equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to navigate their academic and personal lives successfully.

About Tutors International

Tutors International specializes in providing bespoke tutoring services that cater to the unique educational needs and goals of each student. With a commitment to excellence and personalized education, Tutors International delivers unparalleled academic support and mentorship worldwide.

