Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: a change in the composition of the Supervisory Board

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding a change in the composition of the Supervisory Board.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de wijziging in de samenstelling van de Raad van Toezicht.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant un changement dans la composition du Conseil de Surveillance.
Attachments
- ENG_Governance changes (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/27bc10d2-422d-419b-a3ea-5fcaeecc01ed)
- NL_Governance changes (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6d22fc5-42e3-4e68-8fae-e70b4debb7fc)
- FR_Governance changes (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4cdb9d9-9139-4d7f-80ce-233b8a4bc056)