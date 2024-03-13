Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: a change in the composition of the Supervisory Board





Dear Madam, Sir,

Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding a change in the composition of the Supervisory Board.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,

Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de wijziging in de samenstelling van de Raad van Toezicht.

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,

Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant un changement dans la composition du Conseil de Surveillance.





Attachments