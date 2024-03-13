Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 | ISIN: BE0003746600 | Ticker-Symbol: IJY
Frankfurt
13.03.24
17:16 Uhr
20,800 Euro
+0,250
+1,22 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,50021,00019:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2024 | 19:10
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: a change in the composition of the Supervisory Board


Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding a change in the composition of the Supervisory Board.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de wijziging in de samenstelling van de Raad van Toezicht.

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant un changement dans la composition du Conseil de Surveillance.


Attachments

  • ENG_Governance changes (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/27bc10d2-422d-419b-a3ea-5fcaeecc01ed)
  • NL_Governance changes (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6d22fc5-42e3-4e68-8fae-e70b4debb7fc)
  • FR_Governance changes (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4cdb9d9-9139-4d7f-80ce-233b8a4bc056)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.