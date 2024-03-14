

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final consumer price data from Spain is due on Thursday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases consumer prices for February. Inflation is forecast to ease to 4.7 percent from 5.4 percent in January.



At 3.30 am ET, producer prices data from Switzerland is due. Producer prices are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in January.



At 4.00 am ET, Spain INE is scheduled to issue final consumer prices for February. Flash data showed that consumer price inflation moderated to 2.8 percent from 3.4 percent in January.



At 6.00 am ET, consumer prices figures are due from Ireland.



