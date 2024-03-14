Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.03.2024 | 07:36
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kehua Digital Energy: Top 10 China PCS Suppliers for FY2023 Revealed with Kehua Leading the Pack

XIAMEN, China, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA) released the "Top Ten Suppliers of PCS Shipments in China in 2023" with Kehua listed among the leading providers.

CNESA is a leading industry organization in China, dedicated to promoting the development of energy storage technology and its applications.

Top 10 China PCS Suppliers List

The ranking of 2023 Chinese PCS suppliers is based on the 'CNESA Global Energy Storage Database', as well as publicly available information on energy storage projects, shipment data of energy storage products, and industry information. The ranking also takes into account the shipments of PCS in both the Chinese and overseas markets.

In the China market in 2023, the top ten PCS suppliers in terms of shipment in China are, in order, Kehua, Sineng, Soaring, Sinexcel, Inovance, XJ, CRRC, NR Electric, In-power, Hopewind.

In the overseas market (excluding Greater China), the top ten PCS suppliers in terms of shipment in China are, in order, Sungrow, Kehua, NR Electric, Soaring, Sofar, Kstar, HNAC, Sineng, CRRC, Zhiguang.

According to the latest report from BNEF, Kehua is recognized as a leading player in the energy storage solutions sector and is rated as a Tier 1 energy storage supplier. The company will continue to focus on green and low-carbon development, increase investment in renewable energy, and enhance the quality of development in the photovoltaic and energy storage industries.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362471/Kehua_Digital_Energy__1500_x_1200.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904051/Kehua_logo___Red_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/top-10-china-pcs-suppliers-for-fy2023-revealed-with-kehua-leading-the-pack-302089076.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.