

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDFG), a German agriculture company, reported that its adjusted group earnings after tax for fiscal year 2023 dropped to 162 million euros from 1.49 billion euros in the prior year.



EBITDA operating earnings were 712 million euros down from 2.42 billion euros in the previous year.



Annual revenues were 3.87 billion euros compared to 5.67 billion euros in the prior year.



The Board of Executive Directors and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 70 cents per share for the 2023 financial year to the Annual General Meeting.



K+S expects EBITDA to range between 500 million euros and 650 million euros for the 2024 financial year. At the upper end of the range, this assumes a significant price recovery overseas during the spring season and sales volumes in the Agriculture customer segment of 7.6 million tonnes. If prices for potassium chloride in Brazil remain at the level of the end of February 2024 and have spillover effects into other sales markets, this could result in EBITDA at the lower end of the range with a fertilizer sales volume of 7.3 million tonnes. Adjusted free cash flow should nevertheless at least break even.



