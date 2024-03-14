

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to an 8-day low of 0.9627 against the euro, a 3-day low of 1.1258 against the pound and a 1-week low of 0.8800 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.9616, 1.1242 and 0.8782, respectively.



Against the yen, the franc edged down to 168.04 from an early high of 168.27.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.97 against the euro, 1.14 against the pound, 0.89 against the greenback and 166.00 against the yen.



