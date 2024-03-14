RM plc: Final Results -8

DJ RM plc: Final Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Final Results 14-March-2024 / 07:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 March 2024 RM plc Final Results for the year ended 30 November 2023 Solid transformation progress, business stabilised and clear strategic path to deliver growth RM plc ('RM'), a leading global educational technology ('EdTech'), digital learning and assessment solution provider, reports its full year results for the year ended 30 November 2023 and outlines its new strategic development programme following a fundamental review of the business by its newly established leadership team. Stabilised the business and made significant operational progress following severely demanding operational challenges -- Consortium business ceased trading in December 2023 following FY23 losses of c.GBP10m. -- Over-specified ERP system implementation permanently ceased to avoid significant additional costs. -- Two into one distribution centre consolidation commenced, realising GBP1.5m annualised savings. -- Transformation driven restructuring delivering additional annualised savings of GBP8.5m, as announced, with further gross annualised cost synergies of GBP10m identified and commencing in FY24, with plans to reinvest GBP5m in the business to support growth. -- Established and embedded new leadership team alongside the completion of a thorough strategic review of the business. Clear strategy unveiled - to become a leading EdTech company serving global customers -- Strategic Plan unveiled to build a Global Accreditation Platform to take advantage of the education transformation towards fully on-screen examinations. Strategic Portfolio Roadmap of RM developed IP, products and solutions delivered to accreditors, educators and directly to learners for adjacent solutions. -- Further international expansion with strategic aim of capturing the significant future growth opportunities in the USD222 billion Global EdTech market1. -- New wins with strategic customers as foundation customers move towards fully digital assessment and accreditation processes. New wins are proof of the expertise and customer appeal of the new RM. -- RM signs amended and extended agreement with lenders in support of strategy. -- Move towards a streamlined and customer-centric target operating model, creating greater agility and gross cost synergies of GBP20m. Financial highlights -- Revenue from continuing operations2 of GBP195.2m, down 8.9% (FY22: GBP214.2m), revenue growth of 8.7% in the strategic RM Assessment business and 5.8% in TTS International partially offsetting revenue decline of 42.8% in the troubled Consortium business and challenges in UK schools budgets impacting revenues for Technology managed services and TTS UK. -- Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations decreased by 96.0% to GBP0.3m (FY22: GBP7.5m) predominately driven by the lower trading volumes in the Consortium business and increased Corporate costs linked to rebuilding the finance and management teams, offset by the various divisional savings initiatives commenced during the year. -- Excluding the recently closed Consortium business, the Group had revenues of GBP175.9m (FY22: GBP180.4m) and adjusted operating profit of GBP10.0m (FY22: GBP12.5m) in the year. Exceptional impairment costs of GBP38.9m relate to the closure of the Consortium school supply business in December 2023. Total exceptional costs of GBP46.9m comprise GBP41.4m non-cash and GBP5.4m cash. -- Adjusted EBITDA of GBP7.0m (FY22: GBP12.9m). -- Statutory loss of GBP(29.1)m (FY22: loss of GBP14.5m) driven by a GBP10.4m impact from adjusted loss before tax, a GBP38.9m impairment relating to the decision to close the Consortium business offset by lower ERP replacement programme and warehouse strategy costs, a GBP10.6m gain from the sale of IP addresses and a GBP13.4m gain on the sale of RM Integris and RM Finance, and a GBP1.8m tax charge. -- Adjusted net debt of GBP45.6m (HY23: GBP52.0m) reflecting improved profitability in H2, lower exceptional spend following actions taken to cease ERP implementation and closure of Consortium. 1. Source: IMARC Group 2. Continuing operations for the years ended 30 November 2023 and 2022 include the results of RM's TTS, Consortium, Assessment and Technology businesses. Continuing operations excludes the results of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses which were sold on 31 May 2023 and have been included in discontinued operations. New strategy unveiled to build a simpler, customer-centric business -- Simplified business will focus on end customers: learners, educators, and accreditors. -- Further gross annualised cost savings of GBP10m to be realised through a number of strategic initiatives identified including a new target operating model in FY24, with up to GBP5m reinvested annually in Sales & Marketing to support the new strategy. This is in addition to the GBP10m annualised cost savings already announced and delivered in FY23. -- Plans to further simplify group, de-leverage, return to growth, and enrich the RM products and solutions to greater profitability. -- A new Strategic Portfolio Roadmap to build a broader platform of RM owned and developed IP, products, and solutions to capture the digital transformation opportunity across the world of learning, educating and accrediting - to include a Global Accreditation Platform and adjacent digital solutions in development aimed at an untapped global learner customer base. Strong focus on RM owned and designed IP with target to become 80% of revenue. -- International expansion in the Global EdTech market by leveraging RM's existing global footprint, following British and international curricula. -- Build upon the company's 50-year history of EdTech knowledge and innovation by investing in employee capability, learning, development and EdTech expertise. Current trading and FY24 outlook Trading in the first months of the year has been in line with our expectations and full-year outlook remains in line with market expectations. The ongoing business is expected to recover a significant proportion of the lost Consortium revenue. During FY24 we expect to operate within our banking covenants for adjusted net debt, allowing for working capital and capital expenditure required to fund our future growth plans, plus continuing interest payments and committed pension contributions. Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said "Following a turbulent period, we have taken decisive action to transform and stabilise RM, including the difficult decision to cease trading in the Consortium business, permanently close down the EVO ERP system and consolidate our distribution centre estate. "With the business in an improved financial and operational position, I am delighted to unveil our new strategic plan to deliver growth. This will create a simpler and more customer-centric business, with a focus on investing in RM-owned and designed IP, to take advantage of structural digital growth drivers across the education sector in the UK and internationally. "While we have made significant progress over the past year there is still much to be done, but I am confident that our newly appointed and invigorated management team can build on RM's 50-year heritage of innovation and capture the scale of the global growth opportunity we see. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues and stakeholders for their hard work and support during what has been both a challenging but transformational period for the business." Financial summary GBPm FY23 FY22 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 195.2 214.2 (8.9%) Loss before tax from continuing operations (41.2) (20.8) 98.1% Discontinued operations1 14.2 1.6 787.5% Statutory loss after tax (29.1) (14.5) 100.7% Diluted EPS from continuing operations (51.8)p (19.3)p 168.4% Adjusted performance measures2: Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations 0.3 7.5 (96.0%) Adjusted operating profit margin 0.2% 3.5% (3.3%) Adjusted EBITDA 7.0 12.9 (45.7%) Adjusted (loss)/profit before tax from continuing operations (5.2) 5.3 (198.1%) Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (15.8)p 4.2p (476.2%) Adjusted net debt3 45.6 46.8 2.6%

1 Discontinued operations include the results and net gain on disposal arising from the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Businesses and related assets on 31 May 2023.

2 Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/profit before tax and adjusted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (See Note 3) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The Group reports adjusting items which are used by the Board to monitor and manage the performance of the Group, in order to ensure that decisions taken align with the Group's long-term interests. Adjusting items are identified by virtue to the size, nature or incidence at a segment level and their treatment is applied consistently year-on-year.

3 Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and overdrafts (see Note 3). Lease liabilities of GBP16.5m (2022: GBP19.1m) are excluded from this measure as they are not included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations (see Note 13).

Presentation details

A presentation by Management for investors and analysts will be published on the company website later this morning at https://www.rmplc.com/.

About RM

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. Fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include:

-- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, andgovernments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years,primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally.

-- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UKschools and colleges.

Chief Executive's Statement

Group Performance Overview

A year of stabilising, simplifying, and strengthening

2023 in review

When I joined RM in January 2023, the business was facing unprecedented operational challenges which have impacted our financial performance in the year. We took considered, but decisive actions to address these issues through our Transformation programme, as well as embarking on a cost reduction and efficiency drive across our entire business. As we closed the year these inherited challenges have now been addressed, and we emerge with clarity on our strategic direction with a more focused stable platform for future growth and strategic development.

During the year, through our actions, we mitigated the considerable negative financial impact of Consortium, which continued to hold back the overall performance of the Group, culminating in the difficult decision in November to cease trading in the loss-making business, which stopped taking orders at the end of December 2023. This decision has also avoided further losses with additional cost benefit, already reflected in market expectations for FY24. Following the failed go-live of the over-specified ERP system within Consortium in FY22, we permanently closed down the roll out to the Group, capping the budget over runs and subsequently cancelled the project, to avoid significant additional costs. This decision to cease trading in Consortium will allow RM Resources' management to focus on its successful TTS business, which is profitable and has significant international growth potential. In the second half of the year, we focused on strengthening RM's internal capabilities and leadership team, implemented further significant cost savings, and secured the support of our lenders for our future strategic plans (details of which can be found below). This includes: commencing a two into one distribution centre consolidation, realising GBP1.5m annualised savings and a Transformation driven restructure delivering additional annualised savings of c.GBP8.5m, as announced at our half year results. The closure of Consortium has culminated in non-cash goodwill and asset impairments of GBP38.9m.

The new management team's focus on the foundational strengths, intellectual property, and assets of the business will drive RM's return to revenue and profitability growth. The strength of our underlying business is demonstrated by the major strategic and long-term customer contracts we have won in our Assessment business towards the end of the year which are core to RM's strategic growth plans.

Financial and operational performance

As expected, our financial performance reflected the impact of the critical actions taken to stabilise the business, and I am pleased that we finished the year in line with our updated guidance, following the decisive cost actions taken in the second half. Our Group revenue was GBP195.2m, down8.9%, reflecting the continued decline in Consortium trading, challenges in UK schools' budgets which impacted our TTS UK and Technology managed services revenues, but with growth across both our Assessment and TTS International businesses. Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations was GBP0.3m, and adjusted EBITDA was GBP7.0m. We finished the year with a slightly improved adjusted net debt position of GBP45.6m.

The new management team made significant inroads into the transformation and continuous improvement programme. These management actions have provided a more stable business, identified cost savings, and started on the road of continuous efficiency improvements across the entire business. The underlying RM business today (ex-Consortium) is healthy, with FY23 revenue of GBP175.9m (FY22: GBP180.4m) and adjusted operating profit of GBP10.0m (FY22: GBP12.5m), with strong revenue and margin growth prospects in the UK and internationally. With trading ceased in the loss-making Consortium business, we expect to see a measured improvement to our financial performance going forward.

Divisional performance

The RM Assessment division, a global leader in platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions continues to grow, with revenue increased by nearly 9% to GBP42.3m (FY22: GBP38.9m) and adjusted operating profit up 39% to GBP10.3m (FY22: GBP7.4m), an adjusted operating margin of 24.2% (FY22: 18.9%), reflecting the emerging opportunities in the global digital assessment market.

This business has made strong progress throughout the year, with continuing successful delivery of live exam and marking sessions worldwide, including the first full session delivery for three new clients across school exams, vocational exams, and learners training for accountancy qualifications.

Customer contract renewal performance continued to be strong throughout the year with over GBP16m of renewals in FY23 and only one small contract loss. We also achieved 8 contracts for new services with new and existing clients, expanding our set of solutions within support of schools, further education, and professional qualifications.

The business' focus on leading customers through the journey to digital assessment maturity was recognised by an award at the e-Assessment Association conference, for the 'Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment' for its exam malpractice service, commending our commitment to overcoming the challenges of digital adoption in the education industry.

The year ended on a high with two further contracts in the professional qualifications market at 'preferred bidder' status, and post year end we achieved preferred bidder status with another two major strategic customers for their long-term digital transformation programmes, providing good momentum into FY24.

Following the closure of Consortium, our RM Resources division now consists solely of our flagship brand TTS which operates both within the UK and internationally. TTS's UK business was also impacted by challenges in UK schools' budgets. The business collaborates with teachers and educational experts from across the globe to create unique and innovative learning resources and learning environments for children in more than 100 countries. This includes the TTS programming journey, which is an innovative robotics range designed to develop computational thinking and programming skills, from early years to primary and for children with special educational needs. Our FY23 performance includes the Consortium business, now closed, with revenue of GBP19.3m, down 43% (FY22: GBP33.7m) and an adjusted operating loss of GBP9.7m (FY22: loss of GBP5.0m).

TTS International saw a strong performance in the year with continued growth in key market territories through our international schools and distributors channels. The business remains focused on the continued development of its own designed TTS product ranges, which drive continued growth worldwide, and access to Education Ministries and Government bodies with greater buying power. The growth in TTS International is being built from a platform of 130 global distributors in 115 countries serving tens of thousands of schools and educators.

Our RM Technology division is a strategic partner for schools, helping them to drive more engaged learning, more collaborative teaching, and better outcomes through technology. We completed the redesign of the business' operating model and improved its efficiency during the year, and the sale of RM Integris and Finance was also completed, generating net cash proceeds of GBP10.8m. As anticipated, the Technology division returned to profitability in the second half as a result of the impact of the cost savings initiated earlier in the year, and on the back of higher revenue largely from "Connect the Classroom" projects. It is expected to be sustainably profitable on an ongoing basis.

Revenue was GBP57.7m, down 5.3% (FY22: GBP60.9m), reflecting a challenging market for managed services due to pressures on school budgets due to inflation and infrastructure, although revenue grew marginally in the second half. Adjusted operating profit was GBP0.7m (FY22: GBP2.2m), reflecting a return to profitability following the losses incurred in the first half. Given the efficiency improvements made during the year we expect adjusted operating margin to improve going forward from the 1.3% achieved in FY23.

We were pleased to have extended our relationships with Education Scotland (Glow) and Brooke Weston Trust (BWT). Customer retention remains strong at 95% with more customers starting to explore and take an interest in other product lines as part of our upsell program and we are excited by the opportunities to grow our new managed and professional services portfolio in FY24. The focus remains on Multi Academy Trusts and public sector customers (e.g. local authorities) and internationally offering managed services, 'tech in a box' solutions.

New Strategic Plan

Creating a leading global educational technology, digital learning and assessment solution provider

RM started its journey in 1973 as a pioneer of EdTech in Oxford, building computers and networks for the education sector, as technology emerged as a key business enabler. Our educational resources have been supplied to support school curricula with hundreds of RM own-designed products, resources and solutions supporting accreditors, such as awarding bodies, and educators such as teachers; growing internationally to support country wide education curricula in the Americas, Middle East and Australia.

The assessment of a learner's abilities is a key element of RM's solution set and this is evolving from end point assessment (i.e. the exam or awarding point) for both paper-based and online marking into a full end to end digital process for the collation and marking of exams and ongoing assessment towards the end point exam. RM is enhancing its current accreditation platform to enable global scale and end-to-end digital process that transitions all paper exams to be authored and delivered on screen over the next 10 years - this will enable our customers to have 100% of exams on screen by the turn of the decade, with the exciting possibilities that digital examinations bring for innovative new ways to assess students.

Today, RM is a partner of choice for thousands of educators globally, with 50 years of educational experience and being a trusted advisor to learners, educators, and accreditors.

As we plan for the future RM, our core ambition will be to support learners with a 'lifetime of learning experience' with the purpose of enriching the lives of learners globally. Core to the future of RM are the digital solutions that support a learner's assessment of progress towards an examination, as well as the accreditor's ability to provide a platform to enable and enhance their examination assessment.

These new guiding principles underpin our new strategy:

-- Build a Global Accreditation Platform to enable end-to-end digital examinations, authoring andaccreditations.

-- Building a more customer-centric company focused on accreditors, educators, and adjacent learner directsolutions.

-- High proportion of RM designed and owned IP in the delivered product and solution portfolio.

-- Build on the global opportunity embedded within our deep experience of the British and otherinternational curricula from our customer base.

-- Addressing the needs of learners, educators, and accreditors, while supporting the lifetime of learning,from pre-school to higher education and professional qualifications.

-- Realising growth opportunities in the USD222 billion Global EdTech market through international expansion.

Product and Solution Roadmap

RM operates in the Global EdTech market valued at USD222 billion, which has structural growth drivers, strong market positions and, as a result of the continued advancement of technology across the education sector, is expected to grow at a CAGR of c.12% from 2024 to 2032. Key market drivers include the digitalisation of assessment, the expansion of technology in education worldwide and a continued focus on developing IP resources, particularly for the early years and SEN sectors.

There is a digital transformation taking place in the assessment area of EdTech and RM is very well placed to support accreditors' digital transformation journey over the next decade. We have been providing platform solutions such as Assessor© and Assessment Master© to enable our global customers to embark on a digital transformation of their learning, marking and end-to-end business process. RM's 50 years of knowledge and experience is being encapsulated in an advisory and consulting capability that will enable our customers and prospects to tap into RM's research, innovation, and development centres.

With the support of RM's lenders and funding from the transformation driven cost savings, the strategy programme will look to enhance and build out these core EdTech solutions, supported by our teams in UK, Europe, Middle East, America, Australia, and Asia. This investment will consist of re-investment of cost savings into the capability of Sales & Marketing and go-to-market initiatives within the customer facing units to support global growth plans.

FY24 Strategic Programme actions

RM has evolved over time, creating three EdTech businesses, serving markets in the UK, Europe, Middle East, America, Australia, and Asia, with a central group structure. With our clearer core strategy and a clean line of sight to the three customer groups - learners, educators, and accreditors - the business will continue to have three customer facing go-to-market units but only with their associated marketing and sales costs. To support the new strategy, a new Target Operating Model will be introduced during the coming year, flattening the internal back office corporate functions which will focus on core processes to enable the optimum customer solution, creating additional gross cost synergies of c.GBP10m, with GBP5m to be reinvested in Sales & Marketing to support growth.

We have the right people, the right core solutions, a global market opportunity, and a shared ambition across the organisation to deliver a higher performing, more profitable RM. Whilst we have achieved much in the last year, there is still much to be done and our turnaround will take some time to translate to a high performing new RM business, with good progress expected from FY25.

Board and Senior Leadership changes

Following the operational and liquidity challenges of FY22 it was necessary to review the expertise and relevant experience of the Board and the Executive Committee to have a technology and growth mindset as RM embarked on its strategic transformation.

Simon Goodwin joined the Board and Executive Committee as Chief Financial Officer in August 2023. Simon brings over 15 years of experience in finance leadership roles and will be central to the Group's strategy and helping to drive value across the business.

Further Executive Committee appointments during FY23 included: Gauri Chandra as CEO of our India operations in January 2023; Dr Grainne Watson to the new role of Chief Digital Officer in June 2023; Sarah Fawsitt as our new Chief People Officer in September 2023; followed by Daniel Fattal who was appointed in November 2023 as Director of Legal and Company Secretary.

These new additions, along with six out of seven board members being appointed in FY23, provide us with a senior leadership team that contains a broad range of talent and relevant experiences to help drive the business forward.

Financial review

Having joined RM during Q4 of the financial year, I was immediately impressed by the decisive decisions that Mark and the Board had already made to combat the financial challenges that the business faced. Together we then made the difficult decision to cease trading in the loss-making Consortium business shortly after the end of the financial year; ending a lengthy period of financial losses and significant distraction for the Resources division and RM as a whole.

FY23 was a challenging year financially for RM; caused primarily, by the material underperformance of the Consortium business. However, RM was also impacted by an increasingly challenging domestic education market; characterised by falling budgets and competing demands for expenditure, as UK schools dealt with cost inflation and infrastructure challenges. That pressure directly impacted TTS' UK business, as well as the RM Technology business; both of which saw revenues decline. Internationally, FY23 was a much more encouraging year with significant growth in both TTS International and the RM Assessment business.

Despite these extremely challenging circumstances, we managed to close the year with a small, but positive adjusted operating profit from continuing operations and in line with the market expectations which were updated at the Half Year. Actions taken to increase efficiency and to reduce the cost base of the business have contributed to that result and will have further benefit as we head into FY24.

RMs long term banking partners, HSBC and Barclays continued to demonstrate their support for the business throughout the year. Our lenders have granted waivers to EBITDA covenants during H2, have demonstrated pragmatism in their handling of soft liquidity covenant breaches from the end of the year, and have swiftly granted an extension to our banking facility, which now runs to July 2026, with a new set of covenants better aligned to the business' outlook.

We ended FY23 with an adjusted net debt slightly improved on FY22, and, again, in line with the half year guidance. One off cash generation from the sale of RM Integris, RM Finance, and excess IPv4 licences; was offset by the reversal of significant working capital decisions taken at the end of FY22, as well as higher interest payments and meeting our pension obligations.

Finally, as previously identified, the financial control environment within RM was below the required standard, as a result of the business' focus over several years on the failed rollout of the Evo ERP project. The RM finance team have worked extremely hard to support the business during this challenging year, but to also make improvements to this controls environment. While there is still further improvement required, I am confident that the team will continue to demonstrate the required focus and diligence, and that we will deliver further improvements through the coming year.

Financial performance

GBPm FY23 FY22 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 195.2 214.2 (8.9%) Loss before tax from continuing operations (41.2) (20.8) 98.1% Discontinued operations1 14.2 1.6 787.5% Statutory loss after tax (29.1) (14.5) 100.7% Diluted EPS from continuing operations (51.8)p (19.3)p 168.4% Adjusted performance measures2: Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations 0.3 7.5 (96.0%) Adjusted operating profit margin 0.2% 3.5% (3.3%) Adjusted EBITDA 7.0 12.9 (45.7%) Adjusted (loss)/profit before tax from continuing operations (5.2) 5.3 (198.1%) Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (15.8)p 4.2p (476.2%) Adjusted net debt3 45.6 46.8 2.6%

1 Discontinued operations include the results and net gain on disposal arising from the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Businesses and related assets on 31 May 2023.

2 Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/profit before tax and adjusted EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (See Note 3) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The Group reports adjusting items which are used by the Board to monitor and manage the performance of the Group, in order to ensure that decisions taken align with the Group's long-term interests. Adjusting items are identified by virtue to the size, nature or incidence at a segment level and their treatment is applied consistently year-on-year.

3 Adjusted net debt is defined as the total of borrowings less capitalised fees, cash and cash equivalents and overdrafts (see Note 3). Lease liabilities of GBP16.5m (2022: GBP19.1m) are excluded from this measure as they are not included in the measurement of adjusted net debt for the purpose of covenant calculations (see Note 13).

Divisional performance

Following the decision by management to separately monitor the results of the Consortium and TTS brands in June 2023, the previously reported RM Resources segment has been allocated between the RM TTS segment, which continues to be operated by the Group, and the RM Consortium segment which is being closed. Prior year revenue and adjusted operating profit/(loss) comparatives have been restated accordingly.

GBPm FY23 FY 22 Variance RM TTS: Revenue 75.9 80.6 (5.8%) TTS 52.2 58.2 (10.3%) International 23.7 22.4 5.8% Adjusted operating profit 6.0 7.8 (23.1%) Adjusted operating profit margin 7.9% 9.7% (1.8%) RM Consortium: Revenue 19.3 33.7 (42.8%) Adjusted operating (loss)/profit (9.7) (5.0) 94.0% Adjusted operating profit margin (50.3%) (14.8%) (35.5%) RM Assessment: Revenue 42.3 38.9 8.7% Adjusted operating profit 10.3 7.4 39.0% Adjusted operating profit margin 24.2% 18.9% 5.3% RM Technology: Revenue: 57.7 60.9 (5.3%) Adjusted operating profit 0.7 2.2 (65.5%) Adjusted operating profit margin 1.3% 3.6% (2.3%)

Group revenue from continuing operations decreased by 8.9% to GBP195.2m (FY22: GBP214.2m) largely driven by lower trading volumes in the UK elements of the Resources division, with the continued decline of the Consortium business, challenging market conditions in the TTS UK business, and lower services revenue in the Technology division following contract losses in FY22. FY22 also included GBP1.3m revenue related to the sale of IPv4 addresses that have subsequently been classified as other income. RM Assessment & the TTS International business both grew year on year, up 8.7% and 5.8% respectively, following new contract wins and increased sales activity.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations decreased by 96.0% to GBP0.3m (FY22: GBP7.5m) predominately driven by the lower trading volumes in the Consortium business and increased Corporate costs linked to rebuilding the finance and management teams, offset by the various divisional savings initiatives commenced during the year.

RM TTS revenues decreased by 5.8% to GBP75.9m (FY22: GBP80.6m) driven by challenging UK education market conditions. Whilst overall TTS declined year-on-year, the International business saw growth of 5.8% with strong performance in the distributor channel. Divisional adjusted operating profit decreased to GBP6.0m (FY22: GBP7.8m) and adjusted operating margin decreased to 7.9% (FY22: 9.7%) driven predominantly by lower revenue volumes.

RM Consortium revenues decreased by 42.8% to GBP19.3m (FY22: GBP33.7m) as the business struggled to recover from the past mismanagement of the IT implementation programme and challenging education market conditions. Divisional adjusted operating loss increased to GBP9.7m (FY22: loss of GBP5.0m) and adjusted operating margin decreased to a loss of 50.3% (FY22: loss of 14.8%) reflecting the lower revenue performance.

RM Assessment revenues improved by 8.7% to GBP42.3m (FY22: GBP38.9m) driven by contract wins in FY22 and FY23 and a year-on-year increase in marking and test volumes. Divisional adjusted operating profit increased to GBP10.3m (FY22: GBP7.4m) and adjusted operating margin increased to 24.2% (FY22: 18.9%) driven by increased revenue, improved efficiency in hosting, and contractor costs linked to data study contracts in FY22 not repeating.

RM Technology revenues decreased by 5.3% to GBP57.7m (FY22: GBP60.9m) reflecting contract losses in the Service business in FY22 and the inclusion of GBP1.3m relating to the sales of excess IPv4 address in H1 FY22. Subsequent sales have been classified as other income. Divisional adjusted operating profit decreased to GBP0.7m (FY22: GBP2.2m) and adjusted operating margin decreased to 1.3% (FY22: 3.6%). Excluding the GBP1.3m IPv4 sales, adjusted operating profit and margin were in line with FY22 reflecting the actions management have taken to improve the efficiency of the business in H2 given the lower revenue volumes.

Adjusted loss before tax was GBP5.2m (FY22: profit of GBP5.3m), which was due to higher losses in Consortium and increased Corporate costs relating to the rebuild of the management and finance teams.

Statutory loss after tax was GBP29.5m (FY22: loss of GBP14.5m), which was driven by the GBP10.4m impact from adjusted loss before tax (see above), a GBP38.9mimpairment relating to the decision to close the Consortium business, offset by lower ERP replacement programme and warehouse strategy costs, a GBP10.6m gain from the sale of IP addresses (see adjusting items below), a GBP13.4m gain on the sale of RM Integris and RM Finance, and a GBP1.8m tax charge.

Adjusted diluted loss per share was (15.9)p (FY22: earnings per share of 4.2p).

RM Consortium closure

On 24 November 2023, the Group announced the decision to close the RM Consortium business, part of the RM Resources division, with trading ceasing on 8 December 2023 after which all unfulfilled orders were cancelled.

Following the announcement of the closure of the Consortium business and the subsequent termination of the ERP replacement programme, management performed an impairment review resulting in the Group recognising a total impairment charge of GBP38.9m, including GBP10.6m of goodwill relating to the RM Consortium business (see Note 10), GBP17.8m of intangible assets including all remaining Consortium brand and ERP assets, GBP5.9m of property, plant and equipment at the RM Consortium warehouse, GBP2.8m of RM Consortium inventory write downs to net realisable value, GBP0.7m of other current assets, and an onerous contract provision of GBP1.5m in respect of IT licences associated with the Group's ERP solution.

In addition, the previously reported RM Resources segment has been allocated between the RM TTS segment, which continues to be operated by the Group, and the RM Consortium segment which is being closed. Prior year revenue and adjusted operating profit/(loss) comparatives have been restated accordingly.

The liquidation of RM Consortium inventories continues and is expected to be completed during the second half of the 2024 financial year, after which the Group expects to treat the RM Consortium business as discontinued for financial reporting purposes.

Adjusting items

To provide an understanding of business performance excluding the effect of significant change programmes and material transactions, certain costs are identified as 'adjustments' to business performance as set out below:

GBPm FY23 FY22 Amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.7 1.8 Impairment of RM Consortium assets1 38.9 - Restructuring costs2 2.7 0.3 Configuration of SaaS licences (ERP)3 3.1 17.4 Independent business review related costs 0.5 - Dual running costs related to investment strategy - 5.4 Impairment of ERP solution - 2.2 Onerous provision for IS licences - 1.2 Disposal related costs - 0.8 Total adjustments to administrative expenses 46.9 29.1 Sale of IP addresses4 (10.6) (2.8) Gain on disposal of operations (0.2) - Gain on sale of property - (0.2) Total adjustments 36.1 26.1 Tax impact (6.0) (6.5) Total adjustments after tax - continuing operations 30.1 19.6 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations5 (13.4) - Total adjustments after tax 16.7 19.6

1 Includes GBP10.6m of goodwill impairment (see Note 10), GBP17.4m of impairment of other intangible assets, GBP5.9m of impairment of property, plant and equipment, GBP2.8m of inventory write downs, GBP0.7 write off of other current assets and an onerous contract provision of GBP1.5m in respect of IT licences.

2 Restructuring costs of GBP2.7m of which GBP0.6m related to the Group's decision to close the RM Consortium business.

3 The configuration and customisation costs relating to the ERP replacement programme, which have been expensed in accordance with IAS 38: Intangible Assets and IFRIC agenda decisions but have been treated as adjusting items as they were a significant component of the Group's warehouse strategy. These costs total GBP2.7m (2022: GBP17.4m) based on the development work undertaken.

4 Income generated following the completion of the sale of IP addresses.

5 During the year Group completed the disposal of the Integris and Finance business which generated a gain on sale of operations of GBP13.4m.

Inventory

Inventories decreased by 47.0% to GBP14.0m (FY22: GBP26.4m) primarily as a result of improved working capital management and the closure of the RM Consortium business.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs in the period were GBP7.0m, up from GBP4.9m in 2022, as a result of the rebuilding of the management and finance teams.

Taxation

The total tax charge for the year for continuing operations was a GBP2.1m charge (FY22: GBP4.7m credit). There are multiple tax effects influencing the tax rate in income, costs, deferred tax effects and the impact of no tax charge in the discontinued businesses. These effects are explained in more detail in the tax note (see Note 6) in the Financial Statements.

Disposals

During the prior year, the Group agreed to sell the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses from within the RM Technology Division, completed on 31 May 2023, which generated a net gain on sale of operations of GBP13.4m during the year ended 30 November 2023. The performance of these businesses in both 2023 and 2022 have been classified and presented as discontinued operations within the Financial Statements. In the year these businesses generated GBP2.4m of revenue (FY22: GBP4.9m) and GBP0.8m of adjusted operating profit (FY22: GBP1.6m).

Cash flow, Net Debt and Lender Agreement

On a statutory basis, net cash outflow from operating activities was GBP10.6m (FY22: GBP20.8m) which included working capital outflow primarily linked to bringing supplier payments up to date following cash protection activities ahead of FY22 year end, not repeated ahead of FY23 year end. This includes GBP4.5m (FY22: GBP4.5m) of deficit recovery payments made to the Group's defined benefit pension schemes during the year.

Adjusted net debt closed the year at GBP45.6m (FY22: GBP46.8m) as the GBP10.6m net cash outflow from operating activities (see above), GBP5.0m (FY22: GBP2.3m) of interest paid, GBP1.7m of facility arrangement fees and GBP3.4m of lease repayments were offset by proceeds from the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses (GBP10.9m) and the sale of IP addresses (GBP10.7m).

In March 2023, the Group secured an agreement with lenders to extend the existing GBP70.0m facility to 5 July 2025, subject to the addition of a further 'hard' liquidity covenant test requiring the Group to have liquidity greater than GBP7.5m on the last business day of the month, and liquidity not be below GBP7.5m at the end of two consecutive weeks within a month.

In April 2023, the Group agreed with the Trustee of the RM and CARE Schemes to provide the Schemes with a second ranking fixed and floating charge over the shares of all obligor companies (except for RM plc) and a payment of GBP0.5m each at bi-annual intervals starting on August 2023 which is contingent upon the adjusted debt leverage ratio being lower than 3.2x at that date. No such payment was made during the year ended 30 November 2023. See Note 13 for further details.

The business operated within its existing financial covenants for the first half of 2023 but indicated that a breach was expected for the facility's LTM EBITDA covenant from the third quarter of the year ended 30 November 2023 in its interim financial statements. EBITDA waivers were granted by lenders for the August and November 2023 periods and the Group continues to comply with the conditions of each lender with regards to any waivers and the respective facility agreement. At the end of November 2023, the minimum EBITDA covenant required was GBP8.6m versus actual EBITDA of GBP7.0m. In addition, during November 2023, the soft liquidity covenant limit was forecast to be exceeded for the first time, resulting in a meeting held with lenders under the terms of the facility.

Since the year end, the Group has secured an agreement with Lenders, which extends the existing GBP70.0m facility to July 2026. The fixed charge over the shares of each of the obligor companies (except for RM plc), and the fixed and floating charge over all assets of the obligor companies granted previously to Lenders, remains in place. Under the amended facility covenants have been reset as follows:

-- A quarterly LTM EBITDA (excluding discontinued operations & Consortium) covenant test from February 2024to November 2025, which is then replaced by a quarterly EBITDA leverage test and interest cover, which are requiredto be below and above 4x respectively from February 2026; and

-- A 'hard' liquidity covenant test requiring the Group to have liquidity greater than GBP7.5m on the lastbusiness day of the month, and liquidity not be below GBP7.5m at the end of two consecutive weeks within a month,with a step-down period applying from 15 September 2024 to 24 October 2024 and 1 January 2025 to 21 March 2025,during which the minimum liquidity requirement is reduced from GBP7.5m to GBP5.0m.

Balance Sheet

The Group had net assets of GBP17.8m at 30 November 2023 (FY22: GBP60.6m). The balance sheet includes non-current assets of GBP81.5m (FY22: GBP133.3m), of which GBP38.5m (FY22: GBP49.4m) is goodwill and GBP12.8m (FY22: GBP24.0m) relates to the Group's defined benefit pension scheme which is discussed further below.

Operating PPE, intangible and right-of-use assets total GBP27.8m (FY22: GBP57.8m) and includes acquired brands, customer relationships and Intellectual property as well as costs relating to the warehouse consolidation and IT implementation programme. The reduction during the year is largely due to the impairment arising from the Group's decision to close its loss-making RM Consortium business in November 2023 including GBP10.6m in respect of goodwill (see Note 10), GBP17.8m in respect of intangible assets and GBP5.9m in respect of property, plant, and equipment.

IP Address assets utilised as part of the Connectivity business are included at GBPnil cost.

Net current assets of GBP8.9m (FY22: net current liabilities of GBP49.2m) includes borrowings of GBPnil (FY22: GBP48.7m) following their reclassification to non-current liabilities during the year (see below) and a number of lower balances predominately resulting from the IT systems implementation programme and the closure of the RM Consortium business, including inventory, trade receivables and trade payables.

Non-current liabilities of GBP72.6m (FY22: GBP23.4m) includes borrowings of GBP53.7m (FY22: GBPnil) following the reclassification from current liabilities during the year (see above) and lease liabilities of GBP14.3m (FY22: GBP16.0m) which is predominately associated with the Group utilisation of properties.

Dividend

A condition of the previously extended and amended banking facility agreement remains the same, which was to restrict dividend distribution until the Company has reduced its net debt to LTM EBITDA (post IFRS 16, see note 13) leverage to less than 1x for two consecutive quarters, and therefore we are not currently able to recommend the payment of a final dividend. The Board understands the importance of dividends to our shareholders and are clear that reinstating the dividend is a key milestone on our recovery path.

RM plc is a non-trading investment holding Company and derives its profits from dividends paid by subsidiary companies. The Company has GBPnil (FY22: GBP30.8m) distributable reserves as at 30 November 2023. The Directors regularly review the Group's capital structure and dividend policy, ahead of announcing results and during the annual budgeting process, looking at longer-term sustainability. The Directors do so in the context of the Company's ability to execute the strategy and to invest in opportunities to grow the business and enhance shareholder value.

The dividend policy is influenced by a number of the principal risks identified in the table of 'Principal and Emerging Risks and Uncertainties' detailed within the Group's 2023 Annual Report which could have a negative impact on the performance of the Group or its ability to distribute profits.

Pension

The Company operates two defined benefit pension schemes ("RM Education Scheme" and "Care Scheme") and participates in a third, multi-employer, defined benefit pension scheme (the "Platinum Scheme"). All schemes are now closed to future accrual of benefits.

As set out in Note 16, the IAS19 net position (pre-tax) across the Group reduced by GBP10.2m to a surplus of GBP12.4m (30 November 2022: GBP22.6m) with both the RM Education Scheme and the Platinum Scheme being in surplus. The reduction has been driven by a decrease in the value of scheme assets more than offsetting the positive impact of higher discount rates which are based on corporate bond yields.

The 31 May 2021 triennial valuation for the current schemes was completed in 2022, with the total scheme deficit reducing from GBP46.5m to GBP21.6m. The deficit recovery payments of GBP4.4m per annum will continue until the end of 2024, before reducing to GBP1.2m until the end of 2026 when recovery payments cease.

Internal Controls

During the year, the Group continued to evolve its control framework following the findings of previous years, with specific focus on controls considered most important to reduce the risk of material misstatements in these accounts. These included supplier statement reconciliations, controls over revenue recognition and balance sheet reconciliations.

The Audit and Risk Committee is being updated regularly with respect to progress related to remediation activities as well as reviewing ongoing control improvements identified. Because a number of controls are only in place from the balance sheet date, no reliance has been placed on those controls for the audit.

The Committee has assessed that the Group still relies on controls that require enhanced documentation and formalisation, and in specific areas, redesign. The control improvement plan is ongoing, and the Committee is engaged in ensuring that management have the appropriate resource and an appropriate remediation timeline.

Management have provided the committee with assurance that where controls were not designed, implemented or operating effectively there were appropriate mitigating actions in place to conclude that the Financial Statements do not contain material errors.

Going concern

The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which the Directors consider to be appropriate for the following reasons.

The Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts for the period to the end of March 2025 which indicate that taking into account reasonably plausible downsides as discussed below, the Company is expected to comply with all debt covenants in place and will have sufficient funds to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least 12 months from the date of this report.

In assessing the going concern position the Directors have considered the balance sheet position as included on page 20, the headroom to the hard liquidity covenant within the Banking Agreement, and compliance with the LTM EBITDA covenant. Exceeding the hard liquidity or the LTM EBITDA covenant would constitute a material breach of the agreement and consequently the facility would be repayable on demand.

As at 30 November 2023, the Group had adjusted net debt of GBP45.6m (2022: GBP46.8m) and drawn facilities of GBP55.0m (2022: GBP49.0m). Average adjusted net debt over the year to 30 November 2023 was GBP55.9m (2022: GBP46.8m) with a maximum borrowings position of GBP64.8m (2022: GBP64.1m). The drawn facilities are expected to fluctuate over the period considered for going concern, but remain within the covenants, and are not anticipated to be fully repaid in this period.

Since the year end, the Group has secured an agreement with Lenders, as detailed above.

The Chief Financial Officer's statement outlines the performance of the Group in the year to 30 November 2023.

This statement highlights the material impact of the ongoing issues within the Consortium brand and underperformance relative to prior year forecasts in both the RM Technology and TTS businesses.

For going concern purposes, the Group has assessed a base case scenario that assumes no significant downturn in UK or International markets from that experienced in the year to 30 November 2023 and assumes a broadly similar macroeconomic environment to that currently being experienced.

Revenue growth in the base case is driven from the following key areas:

. Growth from existing customers and new customer wins in the Assessment division;

. Increased hardware and infrastructure revenues in the Technology division, including further wins under the UK government's Connect the Classroom programme; and

. Growth from UK sales and international partnerships, where the base case assumes an increase in market share through customer wins and new product launches as well as higher average order values, in the Resources

business.

Operating profit margin growth in the base case includes, in addition to the revenue assumptions outlined above, annualised savings benefit from restructuring programmes commenced in the year to 30 November 2023. As the target operating model changes did not commence until 2024 the impact of these changes are not captured in the base case, rather these are incorporated as an upside in the reasonable worst-case scenario. Net debt is not expected to reduce within the assessment period, as the conversion of profits will be offset by further capital investment, interest and pension payments.

As part of the Group's business planning process, the Board has closely monitored the Group's financial forecasts, key uncertainties, and sensitivities. As part of this exercise, the Board has reviewed a number of scenarios, including the base case and reasonable worst case downside scenarios. The aggregate impact of reasonably plausible downsides has been taken together to form a reasonable worst-case scenario that removes a number of the growth assumptions from the base case including:

-- In the Assessment division, a reduction in revenue arising because of: -- A faster runoff of one key contract which has not been renewed;

-- New contract wins not at preferred bidder status reduced by 50%; and

-- One-off revenues associated with changing terms on a large multi-year contract delayed to FY25.

-- In the Technology division: aligning forecast hardware sales with the average of the last five years,rather than the future growth assumed in the base case, and reducing contract renewal rates by 5%.

-- In the Resources division: -- UK market share growth does not occur, market continues to decline and revenues delivered by newproducts are reduced by 50%;

-- No growth in international revenues; and

-- Increases in costs associated with new product development, carriage, and an inability to pass on1.5% of inflationary increases.

The reasonable worst downside case scenarios have the following impact on the base case budget:

. 2024: A revenue reduction of GBP31.2m, an EBITDA reduction of GBP8.2m, and cash reduction of GBP7.5m.

. 2025: A revenue reduction of GBP41.5m, an EBITDA reduction of GBP8.4m, and cash reduction of GBP6.0m.

While the Board believes that all reasonable worst case downside scenarios occurring together is highly unlikely,

the Group would continue to comply with covenants under the facility, albeit in February 2025 there would be no headroom on the LTM EBITDA covenant, and in December 2024 limited headroom on the hard liquidity covenant. The Board's assessment of the likelihood of a further downside scenario is remote. Management have undertaken reverse stress testing that demonstrates that even if no sales are made by the TTS business in the month of May 2024, the covenants would still be complied with for that quarter.

The Board has also considered a number of mitigating actions which could be enacted, if necessary, to ensure that reasonable headroom against the facility is maintained in reasonable worst cases and the Group complies with covenants. These mitigating actions include not paying discretionary bonuses, the sale of further IP licences, and extending payment terms with key suppliers, albeit at a much lower level for the latter than were taken in FY23. These are actions that the Group has taken before and therefore the Board are confident of their ability to deliver these mitigating actions if required. Further actions could include reduction in capital expenditure and delaying recruitment. These actions are expected to have little to no implications to the ongoing business in the going concern period.

Therefore, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence and meet its liabilities as they fall due for a period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements, having considered both the availability of financial facilities and the forecast liquidity and expected future covenant compliance. For this reason, the Company continues to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual Financial Statements.

Principal risks and uncertainties

Pursuant to the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Group provides the following information on its principal risks and uncertainties. The Group considers strategic, operational and financial risks and identifies actions to mitigate those risks. Risk management systems are monitored on an ongoing basis. The principal risks and uncertainties will be detailed within the Group's 2023 Annual Report, which will be issued in April 2024.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts which will be issued in April 2024, contains a responsibility statement in compliance with DTR 4.1.12 of the Listing Rules which sets out that as at the date of approval of the Annual Report on 14 March 2024, the Directors' confirm to the best of their knowledge:

-- the Group and unconsolidated Company financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable setof accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit orloss of the Group and Company, and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and

-- the performance review contained in the Annual Report and Accounts includes a fair review of thedevelopment and performance of the business and the position of the Group and the undertakings including theconsolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties they face.

Mark Cook Simon Goodwin Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 14 March 2024 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Year ended 30 November 2023 Year ended 30 November 2022 (Restated) Adjusted Adjustments Total Adjusted Adjustments Total Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 195,186 - 195,186 214,167 - 214,167 Cost of sales (129,103) - (129,103) (145,663) - (145,663) Gross profit 66,083 - 66,083 68,504 - 68,504 Operating expenses (66,612) (7,905) (74,517) (60,171) (26,833) (87,004) Expected credit loss 840 - 840 (850) - (850) Impairment losses - (38,949) (38,949) - (2,236) (2,236) Profit/(loss) from 311 (46,854) (46,543) 7,483 (29,069) (21,586) operations Finance income 4 1,105 - 1,105 614 - 614 Other income 2 - 10,785 10,785 - 3,010 3,010 Finance costs 5 (6,585) - (6,585) (2,825) - (2,825) (Loss)/profit before tax (5,169) (36,069) (41,238) 5,272 (26,059) (20,787) Tax 6 (8,072) 6,002 (2,070) (1,760) 6,458 4,698 Loss/(profit) for the year from continuing (13,241) (30,067) (43,308) 3,512 (19,601) (16,089) operations Discontinued operations 7 760 13,444 14,204 1,590 - 1,590 Loss)/profit for the year (12,481) (16,623) (29,104) 5,102 (19,601) (14,499) Earnings per ordinary share on continuing operation 8 - basic (15.9)p (52.0)p 4.2p (19.3)p - diluted (15.8)p (51.8)p 4.2p (19.3)p Earnings per ordinary share on discontinuing operations 8 - basic 0.9p 17.1p 1.9p 1.9p - diluted 0.9p 17.0p 1.9p 1.9p Earnings per ordinary share on total operations 8 - basic (15.0)p (34.9)p 6.1p (17.4)p - diluted (14.9)p (34.8)p 6.0p (17.4)p Paid and proposed dividends per share 9 - Interim - - - Final - -

The prior year restatement is detailed in Note 17.

Throughout this statement, adjusted profit and EPS measures are stated after adjusting items which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and are used by the Board to monitor and manage the performance of the Group (see Note 3 for details). CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended Year ended 30 November 2023 30 November 2022 Note GBP000 GBP000 Loss for the year (29,104) (14,499) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Defined benefit pension scheme remeasurements1 16 (15,771) (12,157) Tax on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 6 2,790 2,914 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value (loss)/gain on hedged instruments (402) 4 Fair value gain/(loss) on hedged instruments transferred to the income statement 272 (444) Tax on items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss2 6 - 11 Exchange (loss)/gain on translation of overseas operations (287) 301 Other comprehensive expense (13,398) (9,371) Total comprehensive expense attributable to owners of the parent (42,502) (23,870)

1 Year ended 30 November 2023 includes GBP15,771,000 expense (2022:GBP12,846,000 expense) in respect of defined benefit pension schemes (see note 16(c)) and GBPnil (2022: GBP689,000 gain) in respect of Local Government Pension Schemes (see Note 16(b)).

2 Principally includes the impact of the Group's cash flow hedges deferred to other comprehensive income during the year. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

At 30 November 2023 At 30 November 2022 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Goodwill 10 38,538 49,401 Other intangible assets 5,224 25,510 Property, plant and equipment 8,271 15,892 Right-of-use asset 14,275 16,364 Defined benefit pension scheme surplus 16 12,796 23,959 Other receivables 11 240 290 Contract fulfilment assets 1,959 1,713 Deferred tax assets 6 170 174 81,473 133,303 Current assets Inventories 13,959 26,359 Trade and other receivables 11 32,333 36,203 Contract fulfilment assets 1,949 1,727 Assets held for sale 7 - 418 Tax assets 1,988 2,733 Cash and cash equivalents 8,062 1,911 58,291 69,351 Total assets 139,764 202,654 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 (46,372) (65,639) Provisions 14 (2,993) (2,142) Borrowings 13 - (48,728) Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 7 - (2,082) (49,365) (118,591)

Net current assets/(liabilities) 8,926 (49,240) Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 12 (14,297) (15,998) Other payables 12 (2,463) (3,096) Provisions 14 (1,749) (666) Deferred tax liability 6 - (2,306) Defined benefit pension scheme obligation 16 (411) (1,354) Borrowings 13 (53,651) - (72,571) (23,420) Total liabilities (121,936) (142,011) Net assets 17,828 60,643 Equity attributable to shareholders Share capital 15 1,917 1,917 Share premium account 27,080 27,080 Own shares (444) (444) Capital redemption reserve 94 94 Hedging reserve (393) (263) Translation reserve (868) (581) Retained earnings (9,558) 32,840 Total equity 17,828 60,643 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Share Share Own Capital redemption Hedging Translation Retained Total capital premium shares reserve1 reserve2 reserve3 earnings Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 1 December 2021 1,917 27,080 (444) 94 177 (882) 59,029 86,971 Loss for the year - - - - - - (14,499) (14,499) Other comprehensive - - - - (440) 301 (9,232) (9,371) (expense)/income Total comprehensive - - - - (440) 301 (23,731) (23,870) (expense)/income Transactions with owners of the Company: Share-based payment fair value charges - - - - - - 40 40 Ordinary dividends paid 9 - - - - - - (2,498) (2,498) At 30 November 2022 1,917 27,080 (444) 94 (263) (581) 32,840 60,643 Loss for the year - - - - - - (29,104) (29,104) Other comprehensive income - - - - (130) (287) (12,981) (13,398) Total comprehensive income - - - - (130) (287) (42,085) (42,502) Transactions with owners of the Company: Share-based payment fair - - - - - - (364) (364) value charges Share-based payment - tax - - - - - - 11 11 Unclaimed dividends - - - - - - 40 40 At 30 November 2023 1,917 27,080 (444) 94 (393) (868) (9,558) 17,828

1 The capital redemption reserve arose from the repurchase of issued share capital. It is not distributable.

2 The Group hedging reserve arises from cash flow hedges entered into by the Group. The reserve is distributable in the entities in which it arises unless it relates to unrealised gains.

3 The Group translation arises on consolidation from the unrealised movement of foreign exchange on the net assets of overseas entities. This reserve is not distributable. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

At 30 November 2023 At 30 November 2022 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Loss before tax from continuing operations (41,238) (20,787) Profit before tax from discontinuing operations 14,204 1,590 Gain on disposal of intangible licences 3 (10,614) (2,791) Gain on disposal of property 3 - (221) Gain on disposal of operations (13,615) - Finance income 4 (1,105) (612) Finance costs 5 6,585 2,825 Loss from operations, including discontinued operations (45,783) (19,996) Adjustments for: Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets 31,050 4,354 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 11,564 5,149 Impairment of inventory and other current assets 4,476 - Utilisation of contract fulfilment asset 2,513 2,326 (Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (265) 41 Loss/(gain) on foreign exchange 570 (648) Share-based payment(credit)/charge (364) 40 Increase in provisions 3,825 1,469 Defined benefit pension scheme administration cost 14 6 8 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 7,592 (7,257) Decrease/(increase) in inventories 8,624 (7,304) Decrease/(increase) in receivables 2,804 (4,095) Increase in contract fulfilment assets (3,035) (2,920) (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (17,844) 5,517 Utilisation of provisions (2,824) (1,514) Cash used by operations (4,683) (17,573) Cash from settlement of derivative instruments (879) 444 Defined benefit pension scheme cash contributions 16 (4,496) (4,537) Tax (paid)/credit (397) 880 Net cash used by operating activities (10,455) (20,786) Investing activities Interest received 9 3 Proceeds on disposal of intangible licences 10,745 2,791 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 300 3,299 Proceeds on sale of operations 10,899 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (642) (1,575) Purchases of other intangible assets (457) (3,627) Net cash generated from investing activities 20,854 891 Financing activities Dividends unclaimed/(paid) 40 (2,498) Drawdown of borrowings 13 30,167 73,000 Repayment of borrowings 13 (24,167) (44,000) Borrowing facilities arrangement and commitment fees (1,716) (436) Interest paid (4,955) (2,312) Payment of leasing liabilities - capital element (3,179) (3,114) Payment of leasing liabilities - interest element (331) (347) Net cash (used by)/generated from financing activities (4,141) 20,293 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,258 398 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 1,911 1,478 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (107) 35 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 8,062 1,911 Bank overdraft - - Cash at bank 8,062 1,911 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 8,062 1,911 1. Preliminary announcement

The consolidated preliminary results are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the EU and were also in accordance with international financial reporting standards adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union.

