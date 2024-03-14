

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland inflation weakened to the lowest since late 2021 in February largely due to a milder rise in average interest rate on housing loans and consumer credits, Statistics Finland said on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation softened to 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent in January. This was the lowest rate since September 2021, when inflation was 2.5 percent.



The month-on-month change of consumer prices was 0.5 percent, largely caused by higher prices of district heat and package international holidays. Prices had increased 0.3 percent in January.



Core inflation that excludes prices of food and energy came in at 4.9 percent.



The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices gained 1.1 percent on year in February, the same rate as seen in January.



