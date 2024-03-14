Wayve, a leader in Embodied artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomous driving, has announced that industry luminary Erez Dagan has joined as President. In this role, Erez will oversee the product, business, and strategy for delivering Wayve's Embodied AI applications to OEMs.

Erez brings to Wayve a remarkable career spanning 20 years at Mobileye, where he contributed significantly to developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) technologies. With expertise in Computer Vision, Erez ascended to key leadership positions, including Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy and Vice President of Intel Global. During his tenure, he led the company's product portfolio and strategy, driving the deployment of ADAS in over 120 million vehicles, pioneering L2+ solutions with automotive partners and scaling this architecture to lay the groundwork for its L4 mobility-as-a-service business unit.

Recognised as a pioneer in the field, Erez was part of the team that launched the first camera-based ADAS products, paving the way for today's automotive technology systems. He now joins Wayve to lead the introduction of their first Embodied AI products for production vehicles, leveraging his deep expertise in machine learning technologies to deliver cutting-edge automotive products as a trusted partner to OEMs.

Alex Kendall, Co-founder CEO, Wayve says:

"Erez's achievements and pivotal role in shaping the automated driving industry are unquestionable. I couldn't be more excited to partner with him and learn from his extensive knowledge. Erez greatly understands the challenges the industry faces in deploying this technology safely and sees the opportunities that end-to-end Embodied AI can address.

Having Erez join our team strengthens our commitment to pioneering Embodied AI technology for the automotive industry. We aim to forge partnerships with the most forward-thinking automotive manufacturers, using AI to unlock autonomy in production vehicles on a large scale. It is an honour to work alongside Erez as we embark on this journey to deliver the first end-to-end AI product range for automakers."

Erez Dagan, President, Wayve says:

"Like many others, I have witnessed an incredible transformation in AI, with its expressive power and unparalleled generalisation capabilities evolving at an unprecedented pace. This recent disruption marks the start of a significant turning point in the field. My two decades of experience developing ADAS and AD solutions have given me a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges of deploying this technology safely at scale. Advancements in modern AI have convinced me that the best way to tackle this 20-year-long complex problem of achieving truly safe and scalable automated driving is to adopt end-to-end (e2e) Embodied AI. This is key to solving the long-tail of scenarios that have long eluded the industry.

I was inspired to learn that Wayve has been at the forefront of developing autonomous driving technology based on this visionary end-to-end AI strategy. Discovering that Wayve has built a strong, defensible moat and valuable assets to pursue this mission was a pivotal moment for me. I am excited and humbled to partner with Alex in bringing this critically required next-generation driving automation technology to market."

About Wayve

Wayve is on a mission to reimagine autonomous mobility through embodied intelligence. Founded in 2017, Wayve is made up of a global team of experts in machine learning and robotics from top organisations around the world. We were the first to deploy autonomous vehicles on public roads with end-to-end deep learning, pioneering the AI software, lean hardware, and fleet learning platform for AV2.0: a next-generation autonomous driving system that can quickly and safely adapt to new driving domains anywhere in the world.

Wayve has raised over $258M and is backed by Eclipse Ventures, D1 Capital Partners, Baillie Gifford, Moore Strategic Ventures, Balderton Capital, Virgin, and Ocado Group. The team is based in London and California, with a fleet of vehicles testing in cities across the UK. Wayve aims to be the first to deploy autonomy in 100 cities. To learn more, visit www.wayve.ai.

