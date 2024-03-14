Infobip working with Microsoft on creating solutions that push innovation further

Global cloud communications platformInfobipis integrating GenAI solutions through Microsoft's Azure OpenAI technology in its customer offer for the first time. In a world increasingly defined by AI transformation, businesses can accelerate their growth through custom solutions. Infobip is set to enable customers to unlock that potential through its strategy of adopting and innovating GenAI.

Offering its most comprehensive and holistic approach to date through leveraging Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Cloud, Infobip allows businesses to integrate the latest GenAI capabilities to enhance their own customer service experience like never before.

The new solutions have already been integrated into Infobip's AI Hub and Advanced AI Assistant. The Advanced AI Assistant enables firms to use multiple use cases embedded with AI, while using a broader set of SaaS tools in Infobip AI Hub allows them to build end-to-end conversational journeys whether for marketing, sales or support with minimal effort and no coding knowledge. Its comprehensive AI overhaul of its existing SaaS tools within AI Hub now integrates advanced analytics, AI, and generative AI features into its core platform offering.

Veselin Vukovic, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Infobip, said: Integrating Microsoft's Azure OpenAI solutions into Infobip's conversational, engagement, and commerce solutions helps businesses access innovative tools, create seamless two-way experiences, and boost engagement and sales while improving efficiencies."

Infobip has been named a Leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market by analyst Gartner.¹

_________________________________ 1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)" by Lisa Unden-Farboud and Ajit Patankar, September 2023

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314938866/en/

Contacts:

Marcelo Nahime

Infobip Global Public Relations Manager

marcelo.nahime@infobip.com