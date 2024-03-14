Category-defining French Airline La Compagnie, Partners with CellPoint Digital for Payment Orchestration Solutions

The pioneering French airline with a business-class-only model is embracing customer-centric payment strategies with the help of the global leader in payment orchestration

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, the leading provider of payment solutions to the airline industry and a global pioneer of Payment Orchestration, has partnered with La Compagnie, the French airline that has reimagined transatlantic leisure travel, to help the carrier optimise its payment processes, lower its transaction costs and provide more flexible payment options to its passengers.

Recently voted Travel & Leisure's readers' favourite international airline for 2023, La Compagnie has earned industry recognition and traveller acclaim for its unique, business-class-only operating model.

Specialising in routes between New York from Paris, Milan and Nice (seasonally), La Compagnie leverages fuel-efficient aircraft, a point-to-point route structure and a passenger experience tailored to the leisure traveller to deliver what its customers want: business class service to Europe at an attractive price point.

As La Compagnie looks to expand its fleet and route network in 2025, it's taking another step in its customer-centric journey by embracing Payment Orchestration in partnership with CellPoint Digital.

"The attention around La Compagnie is well-deserved - it's an airline that truly understands what its customers want and need and is agile enough to pivot its operations to meet that demand," says Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. "By utilising our Payment Orchestration Platform, La Compagnie stays true to this principle; it can enable more varied payment options for passengers, streamline processes and improve efficiencies, and expand its unique business model to new markets."

Expanding routes and payment capabilities to meet passenger demand

As La Compagnie grows, moving beyond a single acquirer strategy and routing its transactions more optimally to reduce costs becomes a competitive advantage. By using CellPoint Digital's complete Payment Orchestration Platform - one of the first European airlines to implement it fully-the airline can quickly and seamlessly integrate new acquirers, digital wallets, and many other alternative payment methods (APMs) like open banking and PayPal to better serve passengers.

Partnering with CellPoint Digital makes La Compagnie one of the first global business class-only airlines to have a fully developed payment strategy that includes payment orchestration.

"We're committed to giving our passengers the best possible user experience--and that includes payments," explained Caroline Petit, CFO of La Compagnie. "We selected CellPoint Digital not only because they offer the most reliable platform within the airline payment ecosystem but also because they share that commitment to delivering a high-quality product and service that enhances our competitiveness. As we work to offer more routes and increase our service offerings, CellPoint Digital's payment orchestration platform will streamline our integration with new acquirers, simplify digital wallet integrations, and enable us to offer a wide range of alternative payment methods that our customers are increasingly requesting."

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About La Compagnie

Launched in July 2014, La Compagnie is an exclusively 100% Smart Business Class airline operating regularly scheduled transatlantic flights between New York (Newark International Airport) and Paris (Paris Orly Airport) as well as New York (Newark International Airport) to Milan (Milan Malpensa Airport), and seasonal service between New York (Newark International Airport) and Nice (Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport). Offering competitively low business-class fares, La Compagnie Airbus A321neo fleet is fitted with 76 full-flat seats and provides thoughtful amenities, including a state-of-the-art entertainment system, unlimited Wi-Fi service and a unique dining experience offering fresh menu items by renowned chefs. Visit www.lacompagnie.com to learn more.

