14.03.2024
Xinhua Silk Road: Track-laying begins on Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway

BEIJING, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Track-laying for a new high-speed train linking Shanghai and the neighboring cities of Suzhou and Huzhou commenced on March 2 in Shanghai.

Photo shows the construction site of track-laying for Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway. (Photo by Zhang Haifeng)

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway will link Shanghai, Suzhou of east China's Jiangsu province and Huzhou of east China's Zhejiang province, with a whole length of 163.7 kilometers facilitated by seven stations.

The railway track length is expected to stretch more than 450 kilometers. And the track-laying work is scheduled to be completed by the end of June this year, according to a report recently posted on the official WeChat account of Songjiang District of Shanghai.

According to the report, the whole line has been separated into two sections due to different operation conditions, including the ballastless track section from Songjiang to Huzhou and the ballasted track section from Songjiang to Hongqiao. The former section is expected to be completed around April 5.

The railway has a design speed of 350 km per hour from Songjiang to Huzhou, and that of the section from Songjiang to Hongqiao is averaged at 120 km per hour to 200 km per hour.

The railway will be ready to start operation by the end of this year. Following its completion, the railway will strengthen the integrated transportation system in the Yangtze River Delta and further promote economic ties between Shanghai and cities within the delta.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339171.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362676/pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-track-laying-begins-on-shanghai-suzhou-huzhou-high-speed-railway-302089228.html

