Erie, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - The launch of Falcon Assist is the latest in a string of AI-driven feature launches by Local Falcon, providing users with even more resources to help them improve their local search rankings, particularly for anyone using Google Business Profile and Apple Business Connect.

Falcon Assist is similar to other conversational AI tools, but it's the first tool of its kind dedicated to assisting businesses, agencies and enterprise brands to improve local SEO.

"We designed Falcon Assist to function as a strategic partner for optimizing your local search presence," says Local Falcon CEO, David Hunter. "This new feature offers a solution that puts enterprise-level local SEO insights within reach of every business, regardless of size or budget."

Falcon Assist is powered by a leading LLM with retrieval augmented generation combined with expert models for precise, user-specific local SEO strategies backed with Local Falcon scan data. This sophisticated integration produces actionable, data-driven insights for optimal local search visibility. Drawing on Local Falcon's vast database of more than 20 million locations, Falcon Assist leverages data from historical Local Falcon scans, providing users with valuable data and insights related to their businesses and competitors.

As Local Falcon continues to add features and functionality, and as new trends arise in local SEO, Falcon Assist's AI training corpus will be among the first to know about them, helping Local Falcon users stay on top of developments and get the most out of both Local Falcon and their overall local SEO strategy.

About the company: Local Falcon is a local rank tracking platform, providing businesses with a way to view their local search ranking positions by using a geo-grid interface to visualize search results from any area.

